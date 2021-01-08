A hangar is burning on the territory of a furniture factory in Ramenskoye near Moscow, the area of ​​the fire is 3 thousand square meters, reports RIA News with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

The signal about a fire in the village of Bronnitsy station arrived in the morning. It was reported that a metal hangar with an area of ​​3 thousand square meters was on fire. meters. Further, the area of ​​fire increased to 8 thousand square meters. meters.

Earlier it was reported that firefighters localized the fire in a residential building in Krasnoarmeysk. The attic and the roof of a residential building caught fire. Rescuers evacuated 80 people from the house, including 18 children.