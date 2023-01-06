Businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, said he wanted the president’s government, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), make a “good management”.

In a note released this Friday (6.jan.2022), Hang said that his interest “Never” it was by a politician, but by “a cause” that served the population. “I have always said that I can have competitors of ideas, but never personal enemies”he stated.

The owner of Havan is known to be one of the main supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the business environment. Hang is accused of sponsoring fake news embraced by the former Chief Executive, as an anti-vaccine speech and contrary to the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

In 2019, the businessman was condemned by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for irregular electoral propaganda in favor of Bolsonaro, then candidate for the Presidency of the PSL, in 2018. In the same year of the decision, Hang recorded and released a video in support of the former president on social media.

In August 2022, Bolsonaro said he maintained contact with Hang and defended the owner of the Havan stores, investigated by the PF (Federal Police) for an alleged exchange of messages between businessmen. In conversations, they said that a “coup” would be better than a new Lula mandate.

“Businessman Luciano hang In recent months, he has dedicated himself to his family and the company, focusing on customers, employees and suppliers, who are the three pillars of Havan stores, after all, his responsibility is with the more than 22,000 employees.

“’After the elections and to put an end to the Fake News that have been spread on social media using my name, I want to wish the new government a great administration. May we have peace, harmony, happiness and many jobs for all Brazilians. I was in the campaign in favor of a project in favor of a smaller state, with less bureaucracy and more opportunities. My interest was never in being a politician, but fighting for a cause that serves the entire population. I always said that I can have competitors of ideas, but never personal enemies’, he says Hang”.