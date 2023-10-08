Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

The Islamist Hamas had announced the start of a “military operation” against Israel. Since then, civilians have also been abducted. © Hatem Ali

Decades-long tensions between Hamas and Israel are escalating. In addition to conventional forms of attack, unusual means are now also being used.

Gaza – The violent attacks on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas are worrying the international community. Despite its sophisticated defense infrastructure, Israel was attacked using simple means. Among others, the Frankfurter Allgemeine and the Berlin morning post.

Israel: Hamas attack using unusual means

The unexpected offensive by Palestinian militants has caught Israel off guard. On Saturday morning, fighters from the Islamist Hamas invaded Israeli territory from various sides – by land, sea and air. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Israeli army.

They also used motorized gliders. With these aircraft, the attackers were able to overcome the strict security measures on the border with Israel. They reportedly entered residential areas and engaged in skirmishes with Israeli forces. Jeeps and rubber boats were also used for the attacks.

Hamas: murder and devastation in Israel

In addition to hundreds of victims of the rocket attacks, reports of mass kidnappings are increasing. Hamas claimed to be holding soldiers captive and it appears that numerous Israeli civilians have been kidnapped. At the same time, other terrorist groups from Gaza have been causing unrest in southern Israel since Saturday. Israel promises to repatriate all of its citizens – whether alive or dead, and if necessary, from any part of the world. This commitment applies especially to the soldiers who protect the country. For decades, Hamas has tried to use this promise, which makes Israel appear vulnerable, to their advantage.

Most of the hostages appear to come from kibbutzim, many of which are in the desert region along the Gaza Strip. Near the Gaza Strip, clashes broke out in Kibbutz Be’eri between Israeli security forces and Palestinian attackers who had advanced into the kibbutz from the coastal area. This lasted until the early hours of Sunday morning. According to Israeli media reports, about fifty people were freed from the dining hall of Kibbutz Be’eri after being held hostage there for hours.

Hamas: A terrorist organization with international support

Hamas, a Sunni extremist movement, emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1980s. It receives its main support from Iran, which makes Iran’s strategic interests particularly relevant to it. The terrorism expert Neumann notes in an interview with Editorial network Germany to: “We have been observing for several years that Hamas has become a group focused solely on itself. If you’re honest and look at it from the outside, it no longer really has the goal of defeating Israel and establishing a Palestinian state. Hamas is primarily concerned with maintaining its own power.”

Despite Israel’s military superiority, Hamas has been engaging in terrorist activities for over two decades. In the Gaza Strip it runs institutions such as schools, kindergartens and hospitals and thus secures the sympathy of the population. Germany supports the Gaza Strip with financial resources amounting to millions. In the future, it must be clarified how exactly these funds will be used. (MaKu)