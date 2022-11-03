And yes, this Porsche 911 GT3 exhaust for your wall does more than just look good.

There are so many great sounding engines in the world, but the very best engines are the units that roar nicely at high revs. A favorite in the Porsche line-up is the GT3 series. Here all brakes are allowed, as long as the engine continues to breathe naturally and does not receive any turbos or other nonsense. Porsche still manages to run the 4.0 liter version of their flat six-cylinder at 9,000 rpm.

Porsche GT3 exhaust on your wall

That sound has to come from somewhere, so the exhaust of a Porsche 911 GT3 is theoretically where the magic happens. You may want to cherish that. So Porsche is now releasing a 911 GT3 exhaust that you can hang on your wall. Nice for next to your GT3 Cup Racer spoiler bookshelf made from a real GT3 Cup Racer spoiler.

real exhaust

It concerns the entire installation of a Porsche 911 GT3 exhaust, with the already somewhat corrosive back box there. And yes, the exhaust for this ornament on your wall really comes from a Porsche 911 GT3. Then the question is: is this just to show what you can afford in the field of luxury? Because then it would be an expensive joke.

Soundbar

No of course not. This 911 GT3 exhaust is a soundbar! Where normally the ignition of a 500 hp strong 4.0 provides the sound, it is now one of the audio sources in your living room. It is a 2.1.2 Virtual Surround system and you can actually stream everything to the thing and it will pick it up. HDMI ports with 4K quality, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and even the ability to cast with Chromecast compatibility. If you prefer not to drill into your wall, it can also stand upright.

Expensive

As said in the title: it’s going to be an expensive joke. Porsche wants to have 8,990 euros for the 911 GT3 exhaust soundbar. There are only 500 pieces, so be quick. Especially because this would be an ideal Christmas present if you really don’t know what else to do with your money. You can buy at Porsche Design’s website.

