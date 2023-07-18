The Arab Reading Challenge, in its seventh session, crowned the student Haneen Khalil Al-Ghafi as a champion at the level of the State of Palestine among 295,016 students, including 850 students from the category of people of determination, representing 1,199 schools, and under the supervision of 3,890 supervisors and reading supervisors who participated in the largest reading competition of its kind. In the Arabic language worldwide, and organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” since its launch in 2015.

And it was announced that the student, Haneen Khalil Al-Ghafi, from the eleventh grade at Yatta Secondary School for Girls, from the Yatta District, won the title, during the closing ceremony of the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge, which took place in the city of Ramallah, in the presence of Dr. Nafeh Assaf, Undersecretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Education, and the participation of a number Officials, educators and parents of students.

The closing ceremony also witnessed Samia Omar Al-Deek being crowned with the title of Distinguished Supervisor from the South Nablus Educational District, and Jinsafut Girls Secondary School from Qalqilya Educational District with the title of Distinguished School, while 3 students from the People of Determination category advanced to the final, and the first place went to the student Adham Bassam Al-Ardah from The tenth grade at Abu Jihad Secondary School of the Qabatia Educational District.

Early Palestine

The list of the top ten, from which the arbitration committees chose the student Haneen Khalil Al-Ghafi as the champion of the Arab reading challenge at the level of the State of Palestine, included: Salsabil Hassan Ismail Sawalha from the tenth grade in the Al-Sahaba Basic School for Girls affiliated to the North Hebron Directorate, Raghad Riyad Al-Atrash from the tenth grade in the school Kafr Ra’i Secondary Girls (Qabatiyyah), Aseel Qassem Jihad Daher from the eleventh grade at Jawaharlal Nehru Secondary School for Girls (Nablus), Muhammad Ibrahim Mustafa Al-Dahleh from the tenth grade at the Arab Institute School (Jerusalem), Taqa Ahmed Muhammad Qabha from the seventh grade at Palestine Basic Girls School (Jenin), Bisan Ismail Nayef Naji from the eleventh grade in Kafr Al-Dik Secondary School for Girls (Salfit), Maryam Rayeq Saidi from the eleventh grade in Beit Lied Girls Secondary School (Tulkarem), and Bodour Imad Al-Qasrawi from the tenth grade in Khawla Bint Al Azwar Secondary School for Girls (Hebron), Amna Bassem Abd Abu Khaled from the fifth grade at Kafr Qaddum Girls Secondary School (Qalqilya).

Develop personal skills

Dr. Marwan Awartani emphasized that the wide annual participation of Palestinian male and female students in the Arab Reading Challenge competitions shows the status enjoyed by the reading demonstration, the largest of its kind in the Arabic language in the world. It also reveals the strength of the cultural and knowledge presence in the daily life of the Palestinian people, and the effectiveness of the Palestinian educational institution. And its role in encouraging new generations to read, learn, develop personal skills and possess sufficient knowledge tools to build a better future at the personal, family and national levels.

Awartani referred to the great success achieved by the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge at the level of Palestine, praising the efforts made by those in charge of the Arab Reading Challenge, and the level of coordination with the concerned authorities in Palestine.

The Palestinian Minister of Education said: We thank the Foundation (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) for its prominent role in supporting education and culture and enhancing the status of the Arabic language, and to everyone who contributed to the success of the seventh session at the level of the State of Palestine. I also congratulate the winners and the students’ families. And all the schools and educational cadres that had an influential impact throughout the qualifiers.

Distinctive levels

For his part, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, Executive Director of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, said: The Arab Reading Challenge initiative continues to write a success story, and during the qualifiers for the seventh round at the country level, we witnessed record participation and unprecedented interaction with the reading initiative. This was represented in attracting the challenge in the year 2023 about 24.8 million male and female students from 46 countries, and this large number imposed several challenges on us to complete the qualifiers according to the highest standards, which we succeeded in through organized institutional work, cooperation and coordination between the Foundation (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives). Global), ministries of education and stakeholders in participating countries. Dr. Abdul-Karim Sultan Al-Ulama added: Palestinian students presented distinguished levels during the qualifiers, and showed great ability to express their ideas and intensify the books they read, in the traditional way or through modern technology, and in a high-level Arabic language, which confirms the great interest they receive. Culture and reading in the Palestinian society.

Promote cultural openness

The seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge recorded a record participation of about 24.8 million male and female students from 46 countries around the world, representing more than 188,000 schools, under the supervision of about 150,000 reading supervisors. The Arab Reading Challenge aims to establish a culture of reading in the Arabic language, a language capable of keeping pace with all forms of literature, science and knowledge, endearing Arab youth with the language of Dhad, encouraging them to use it in their daily dealings, developing mechanisms for comprehension and self-expression in a sound Arabic language, and developing creative thinking skills. The challenge also aims to develop the love of reading among the generation of children and youth in the Arab world, and inculcate it as an ingrained habit in their lives that elevates their curiosity and passion for knowledge, expands their perceptions, and enhances their values ​​of tolerance and intellectual and cultural openness by introducing them to the ideas of writers, thinkers, and philosophers with their diverse backgrounds and wide experiences in various fields. multi cultural.