Hussein Al-Baqar, the girl’s lawyer, revealed the details of her first night in prison, stressing in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” the poor psychological state of his client, adding that she was “completely collapsed and overwhelmed by fear and anxiety.”

Al-Baqar continued, “She still does not understand the reason for this ruling, and her joy was robbed of her after being released from her prison for a year, until she was arrested again after broadcasting her last video on Instagram.”

On Tuesday, security forces arrested Haneen Hosam in the Shubra Misr neighborhood, north of Cairo, in preparation for her transfer to the Public Prosecution Office after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

fabricated statements

Al-Baqar denied the validity of what was said in his name about criminalizing what Haneen Hosam did, confirming the fabrication of the hadith attributed to him and revealing the real reasons behind this ruling.

He said: “I did not expect this ruling, the court may have seen that Hanin’s innocence may affect the youth, so it issued such a heavy ruling,” as he put it.

The lawyer added: “We have another opportunity because Hanin was sentenced in absentia, and we have the right to repeat the procedures, as she is in a different situation and we have a close session to be determined within a month at most.”

He said: “The crime of Hanin does not require imprisonment, even for one hour. If its description is incitement to immorality, it may be permissible, but classifying it as a case of human trafficking is very difficult.”

Haneen was arrested for the first time in April 2020 on charges of inciting prostitution, after she posted a video on “Tik Tok” announcing to her 1.3 million followers that girls could earn money by working with her on social networks.