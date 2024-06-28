Stellar Blade in its own way it has proven to be one of the most interesting games of this first half of 2024, as demonstrated by the milestone of one million copies sold by the game despite it being an exclusive for PS5 at the moment, awaiting a possible conversion for PC. One of the driving elements of the game is obviously the protagonist Evewhich today we admire in a Hane Ame cosplay.

Eve is a member of the air unit sent by the Colony to Earth to exterminate the Naytiba, mysterious monsters who have decimated humanity, forcing most of the survivors to take refuge in space. Having almost miraculously survived the landing and the intense clash that follows, the protagonist will collaborate with the raider Adam and the engineer Lily to track down the Ancient Naytiba, origin of the invasion of this species, and save the survivors of Xion, the last human city on Earth.