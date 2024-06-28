Stellar Blade in its own way it has proven to be one of the most interesting games of this first half of 2024, as demonstrated by the milestone of one million copies sold by the game despite it being an exclusive for PS5 at the moment, awaiting a possible conversion for PC. One of the driving elements of the game is obviously the protagonist Evewhich today we admire in a Hane Ame cosplay.
Eve is a member of the air unit sent by the Colony to Earth to exterminate the Naytiba, mysterious monsters who have decimated humanity, forcing most of the survivors to take refuge in space. Having almost miraculously survived the landing and the intense clash that follows, the protagonist will collaborate with the raider Adam and the engineer Lily to track down the Ancient Naytiba, origin of the invasion of this species, and save the survivors of Xion, the last human city on Earth.
A cosplay without shields
The famous Taiwanese cosplayer Hane Ame decided to dress in the very scanty role of Eve, representing her in the Skin Suite or “Transparent Suit” in the Italian version of the game, a basic uniform that offers no protection (in fact, by using it the player will be without shields in battle ) and described as a “second skin” as it adheres perfectly to the shape of the body and is made of transparent material or material that in any case resembles the tone of the skin. According to the cosplayer, it took her two months to prepare the costume, wig and replica of Eve’s sword, in particular to find shiny materials suitable for the purpose. The result, albeit with some inevitable compromises, is certainly good.
Staying on the topic of cosplay with characters from video games, take a look at Kiriko’s from Overwatch 2 by ashen.reina and Tifa Lockhart’s from Final Fantasy 7 by Toriealis. Changing genre, you might also like Nami’s One Piece cosplay by athena_cos.play and Catwoman’s cosplay by sunnysalina.
#Hane #Ames #Eve #cosplay #Stellar #Blade #features #famous #Skin #Suit
Leave a Reply