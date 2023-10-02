Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 14:50

The Handz Group filed a request for judicial recovery of R$1.76 billion at the São Paulo Court of Justice last Friday, the 29th. The business conglomerate is made up of agribusiness and security and surveillance companies, such as Gocil .

In a note sent to Estadãothe group states that the growth in interest rates and the effects of the pandemic meant that measures were brought forward to provide for cash maintenance and the appropriate restructuring of the business through the courts.

The recovery request seeks to preserve the employment of “20 thousand direct and 50 thousand indirect employees, the perfect continuity of maintenance of its services and its customers, in addition to the total, punctual and perfect commitment to employees, suppliers, commercial partners and former collaborators”, says the group in a note.

The conglomerate also highlighted that the company’s readjustment will be carried out with all creditors, maintaining “transparency and ethics”.

Gocil, considered one of the largest security companies in the country, was founded 38 years ago by businessman Washington Cinel. After working as a shoeshine boy in Reginópolis, a city close to Bauru, Cinel joined the Military Police in 1978. Gocil was founded following a police incident, as the businessman used to say: he was assigned to investigate an attack against the Rede Globo affiliate in Bauru, and ended up hired to provide security for the station.

The business started with 7 security guards and grew to more than 20 thousand. The businessman also owns Cinel Alimentos, which purchased Broto Legal in 2018. He also produces rice in Paraguay and is a cattle breeder, with Brangus Brasil, in addition to leasing land for sugarcane production, in the Bauru region. .