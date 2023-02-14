A caravan is generally useless at home. Except when you might have a mess at home. This Colorado Teardrops caravan changes that. It has a 75-kWh battery so you can use it at home to store energy from your solar panels. If you go on a trip with it, the caravan with battery ensures that the range of your EV is not reduced by the trailer.

This caravan, or motorhome trailer like the Colorado tear drops mentions him is given the name ‘The Boulder’. The trailer battery pack is comparable in capacity to that of a Tesla Model 3 Performance. Despite the battery, the caravan weighs 998 kilos. That’s not too bad, because comparable models from the same company weigh about 300 kilos less.

Only charge when stationary, for now

Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to charge with the trailer while driving. Colorado Teardrops would like to implement this, but car manufacturers are still reluctant. As soon as they are also tacked, you can use the cable while driving. In addition, you do not have to park this trailer ninety percent of the year.

Extra energy storage at home

Colorado Teardrops promises that with a full battery you have three days of energy to provide a normal home. For example, do you have solar panels? Then you can store energy (or part of it) in The Boulder. Colorado Teardrops even suggests watching energy prices. When they are low, you buy in and store the energy. If the energy is expensive, take it from the caravan.

The caravan does not cost a range

Towing a caravan of 1,000 kilos naturally costs range. According to the manufacturer of the caravan, there is enough energy in the battery to compensate for the lost range. So you can go on holiday with your EV with impunity in terms of range. Please note: just as with fuel cars, consumption and costs per kilometer are increasing.

When you unfold the caravan, you will find a kitchenette, 110-volt sockets and sleeping places for four people. Looks pretty cozy for the four of us, but hey; it continues camping. In total, The Boulder is almost five meters long and about one and a half meters wide. The outside is made of ‘aircraft grade’ aluminum and the inside is hardwood. There are additional options, such as an (outdoor) shower and air conditioning.

The price of The Boulder

The caravan with battery costs $ 67,000, which is about 62,000 euros. A lot of money for an otherwise not very well equipped caravan, but don’t forget that you can also use it at home as a huge power bank. By the way, a Powerwall from Tesla is slightly cheaper if you want 75 kWh. You can now order The Boulder from Colorado Teardrops, although there are no plans for the Netherlands yet.

In the meantime, the company is working on even more driving power banks. A version called The Golden should be over five meters long and have a battery of 125 kWh. In addition, an even larger caravan called The Denver is to be built. That concept is more than eight meters long and has a package of 200 kWh with it. Sounds promising.