Deputy government leader, Pastor Marco Feliciano (Republicanos-SP) stated this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) that a document with a Bible verse written in his own hand by President Jair Bolsonaro will be displayed at the Assemblies of God museum in Bethlehem-PA.

In a post on his Twitter profile, the pastor shared a photo beside the president showing the paper on which he reproduces a Bible verse.

“HJ meeting w/PR @jairmessiasbolsonaro. In our hands a document signed in his own hand by the president. In the document he reproduces the verse from John 8:32 “You will know the truth and the truth will set you free” – which will be exhibited at the Museum of the Assemblies of God in Bethlehem-PA [sic]”, wrote.

On June 18, the president was in the city of Pará to participate in a religious event in celebration of 110 years of the Assembly of God in Brazil. Along with pastor Silas Malafaia, Bolsonaro reaffirmed his intention to appoint an evangelical person to the position of minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice).

The Union’s attorney general, André Mendonça, one of those quoted for the vacancy, accompanied the president and watched the speech of the audience. He is pastor of the Presbyterian Church.

“I made a commitment 4 years ago with evangelicals in Brazil. We will nominate an evangelical so that the Senate accepts his name and sends him a brother of ours in Christ to the Supreme Court.”, affirmed Bolsonaro.

