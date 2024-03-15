The revengeis a desire to repay harm with another similar or even greater harm, it is a complex human feeling which has fascinated psychologists and graphologists alike.

For psychology, revenge can be a Defense mechanism in a situation that is perceived as unfair. Sometimes you seek to repair the damage suffered or regain control over a situation that has felt out of control. However, revenge can also be a product of anger, resentment, or the need for domination.

The graphology, for its part, studies the relationship between writing and personality. According to this discipline, the writing of a vengeful person It may have certain characteristics:

1. Strong pressure: Strong pressure in writing can indicate a person with a lot of energy and vitality, but also with a tendency towards impulsiveness and aggressiveness.

2. Acute angles: Acute angles in writing can indicate a person with a critical and analytical mind, but also with a tendency toward hostility and distrust.

Handwriting and personality: How does a vengeful person write? Photo: PEXELS

3. Trend to the left: Writing leaning to the left can indicate an introverted and independent person, but also with a tendency to ruminate and hold resentment.

4. Illegible signature: An illegible signature may indicate a person who seeks to hide their true personality or who has difficulty expressing their emotions.

5. Pointed writing: Pointed writing can indicate a meticulous and detail-oriented person, but also with a tendency toward criticism and bitingness.

6. Exaggeration of accent marks: The exaggeration of accent marks can indicate a person who seeks attention, but also with a tendency to exaggerate and dramatize.

7. Very long “t” bars: Very long “t” bars can indicate a person who is ambitious and persevering, but also with a tendency toward stubbornness and stubbornness.

Handwriting and personality: How does a vengeful person write? Photo: SPECIAL

8. Exaggerated dots and crosses: Exaggerated dots and crosses in the letters “i” and “j” can indicate a meticulous and perfectionist person, but also with a tendency toward obsession and rigidity.

The graphology It is not an exact science and you cannot determine with complete certainty a person's personality based on their writing alone. However, graphology can be a useful tool to better understand a person's characteristics and possible tendencies. The writing of a vengeful person It may have certain characteristics that differentiate it from other people's writing.