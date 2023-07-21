Group “Hands Up!” July 22 will perform a concert “Luzhniki for an encore”. Last year, the team led by soloist Sergei Zhukov gathered a record 72,000 people at the arena. This year, 75,000 tickets have already been sold.

“Of course, we were worried, but what happened a year ago gave us this confidence, because the responses then went on for several more months. Tens of thousands of people wrote: “God, why couldn’t I go!” It became clear that people from the regions would really like to see it, and we had to take a chance, because Luzhniki 2 would not be in any other city. This time a huge number of people decided to come. We have sales statistics – this is the whole of Russia, ”the musician told Izvestia.

According to Sergei Zhukov, the organization of the concert is completely independently organized by his team, and this requires huge investments. The show will be more powerful in terms of graphics, sound, special effects, dancing and visual effects. In addition, the children of Sergei Zhukov, as well as famous artists, will take part in it, but who exactly the musician decided to keep a secret for now.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

