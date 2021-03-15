Considerable deterioration of landscaping and trees; roads and steel with poor maintenance; existence of a lot of dirt and weeds, even with the presence of rodents and cockroaches in the area of ​​the boulevard; playgrounds that resemble jungles; poor night lighting … ». The list of complaints sent to the Town Hall by residents of the Mirador de Agridulce I urbanization seems to have no end.

The owners of these 800 homes located next to the Espinardo campus have been asking the City Council for years to dissolve the conservation entity and accept the development, “as established in the Partial Plan for the area,” according to its president, Antonio González-Amaliach . This circumstance would allow the City Council to take charge of the cleaning and maintenance of the common areas, which would thus pass into the public domain.

This had to have happened in 2015, a decade after the conclusion of this urban development. But the discrepancies with the City Council on the economic settlement of the work necessary to deliver it –on the one hand– and receive it –on the other– in perfect condition, keep the process paralyzed. “The urban entity has become an obstacle to the well-being of the neighbors”, recognizes González-Amaliach, since, in addition, the deterioration of the area has worsened in recent years due to the passivity of an entity tired of paying ” what does not correspond to us ».

Urbanismo recognizes an error in quantifying what the conservation entity must pay and hopes to reach an agreement soon



For this reason, a group of neighbors, supported by the pediatrician of Guadalupe, José Joaquín Arias, decided yesterday to get together to carry out various necessary maintenance tasks such as garbage collection or pruning of branches, «that do not even let us pass by the sidewalks », As explained by the president of the neighborhood association, Antonio Asensio. “To receive us, they started asking us for 200,000 euros, to go to 400,000 euros and we have already exceeded one million, according to the reports of the technicians, a nonsense that has led us to file an appeal in the administrative litigation,” he added, adding that They do not understand this “abandonment”, since “we pay our taxes, like everyone else.”

The mayor of Sustainable Development and Huerta, Antonio Navarro, acknowledges that the calculations of the Parks and Gardens technicians are based on a basic error, since the cost of adaptation of the area that the promoter Fadesa left undeveloped has been mixed – and where, for example, a thousand trees remain to be planted – with that of the area that effectively depends on the conservation entity. “We have prepared a new report, yet to be submitted, which contemplates a much tighter amount and I believe that we will be able to reach an agreement soon,” he concludes.