The Japanese gaming company Bauhütte has recently presented Hand Massager, a device designed specifically to massage the hands of gamers, so you can increase performance for long gaming sessions. Equipped with 15 air cushions, the device will be able to soothe the pain of any gamer.

The device also has three different massage modes that go from the most delicate to the strongest, so as to be able to satisfy any type of user, so as to be able to give the best during long online sessions. The company has thought of all the possibilities of massages, also introducing a mode dedicated exclusively to the fingers.

Furthermore, according to what was reported by the company, it is advisable to use Hand Massager in three crucial points of the sessions, so you can give your best in every session. The first use would be done at the beginning of the session, so that you can warm your fingers for a long gaming session.

The second use it would be done in the middle of the game session, during a possible break, so as not to lose the movements of the hand and fingers, similar to how it happens for the wheels in Formula 1. The final use would be that at the end of the game session, so as to relax the hand and the muscles used, so to be able to use them at their best in the next game session.

With the constant arrival of eSports, as also highlighted by the recent report, the Hand Massanger device for the hands becomes almost essential for any gamer, be it an esports star or a person who stays in front of the computer for many hours. In fact, the company itself is also targeting the market of people who work from home, which has recently increased due to the global pandemic.

At the moment, no information has been disclosed regarding a possible trade in the rest of the world, as the company currently works only on Japanese territory.