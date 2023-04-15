Real Sociedad players protested for a long time, although the VAR did not correct the referee’s decision in any way

Soto Grado’s refereeing did not go unnoticed in this derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao in San Mamés. Several actions have been controversial and the referee’s decision has inflamed the spirits of Real Sociedad players and fans

The first episode after half an hour of play

When Athletic took the lead in the derby with a goal from Iñaki Williams. A goal not without controversy and which the VAR reviewed due to a possible hand by the viancorosso attacker after his first shot which Aihen Muñoz deflects from the ground. But does Williams help or not with his hand to give Athletic the lead?

The play will make people talk for a long time, but the images don’t make the action entirely clear, even if it seems that the ball only hits Williams’ side and takes a strange effect. But, as has been said, the play could ignite controversy since any touch with the hand, even involuntary, in attack, would mean that the referee would have to cancel the play, according to the sentiment of the Real Sociedad environment. See also MotoGP | Tech3 will race with GasGas colors in 2023

April 15, 2023 (change April 15, 2023 | 6:30 pm)

