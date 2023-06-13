













Hands-On: The Crew Motorfest – Using Grandma’s Recipe

Why use renewal? Well, the presentation of the game leans a lot from the new generation of consoles. That is to say, if the previous installments already looked good, this one is not going to be left behind. And the gameplay? We already had the chance to try it and it has a very solid base for you to enjoy.

Obviously, we have to emphasize that this was a test, it was not the complete game, but with what it showed UbisoftWell, we already have a good idea of ​​what awaits us.

The most loyal consumers of Ubisoft games will be happy to know that this new proposal is designed especially for them and that the new ones will feel welcome, because at the end of the day, the goal of The Crew Motorfest is to celebrate the automotive.

What you need to know about The Crew Motorfest

what’s it about?

Racing games that don’t involve karts have gotten to a point where they take a world setting and use it as a kind of showcase for all kinds of cars. Yes, it sounds like a tired formula, but it works and it doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t have a wide variety of tracks.

The Crew Motorfest puts the Fest in the game by taking you to Hawaii. Ubisoft Ivory Tower chooses a very beautiful place to see racing all kinds of motor vehicles which travel at full speed through tracks, streets and all kinds of terrain. It seems that it is not an original idea, however, the joke will always be how this section is executed.

Source: Ubisoft

The joke is that this video game lends itself to all kinds of car fans getting excited, because there is not only room to win races, there is also room to collect and unlock vehicles, a detail that only a billionaire could do, that video games give us. they give you a chance to experience it, somehow.

Now, this is certainly a fantastic title that shouldn’t be taken seriously, because while you have access to tracks that look like they came out of realistic competitions, there are also toy-like tracks that defy all the laws of physics. Under this premise, the joke is that you should have fun while driving.

Playlists as if it were music

The first thing they tell you when you start The Crew Motorfest is that you have playlists to play, something like your Spotify lists but instead of putting a bit of everything in one place, the themes are very well defined. That’s all well and good, but we don’t rule out the possibility that it could change later in the game.

From there you jump to try a little of the game in a certainly direct way. Suddenly we have a very Japanese street circuit where it is important that you know how to skid, if you don’t, crashes can be very expensive and you won’t even know what to do other than press the rewind button… to fail again.

Source: Ubisoft

You also have cross-country races which certainly feel open and easy to carry, but since you are going very fast, you can crash into a tree. The challenge is knowing how to handle this kind of challenge with full attention, because since the roads are very open, the other cars can escape you.

To make things even more competitive, you can get into a single-seater and face much more sporty races. You know, here the pits and others already have an influence. It’s not just hitting the throttle and going full throttle. There are elements of strategy that you have to pay close attention to. Last but not least, there is the use of all kinds of cars, even classic ones that will give you a certain nostalgia.

Licensed cars to winnow

One of the highlights of The Crew Motorfest It is without a doubt that you are unlocking cars left and right. Ultimately, that’s part of the goal in this car game. The point is that it feels like it will be a long process, but at least it will be entertaining.

Now, Ubisoft respects everything you did in the previous game of The Crew, so they let you take the cars from the pre-delivery to Motorfest. Respecting these kinds of details will be an incentive for many players who have invested hours in Ubi’s racing games.

Source: Ubisoft

On the other hand, it can also be seen that the game has a good number of licensed vehicles. One of the highlights, at least from what we immediately identified, was being able to appreciate the Red Bull car. It is not that you are going to be Max Verstappen or “El Checo” Pérez, but you are going to feel like them.

The effort on the part of Ubisoft to balance the issue of unlocking cars with entertaining yourself while you are playing over and over again is to be applauded. We will have to test the game in a deeper way to give a more objective impression of what we saw.

How does it feel to play The Crew MotorFest?

Finally, the joke of knowing The Crew Motor Festival it was being able to play it and enjoy it, at least in a certainly limited piece, but – somehow – tasty, which was what we wanted.

The playlist that I tried was to run through the streets of Shibuya, all this to feel like I was in the Initial D anime, but since I didn’t know how to skid, I had to brake constantly. Although these street circuits are colorful and entertaining, they are perhaps very difficult to master.

Source: Ubisoft

Winning these races requires that you know how to master the skid, which is executed with the handbrake and without the car tailing you. At least from what I could see there weren’t many ups and downs, but it did have sharp enough curves to run in a certainly cautious way.

The most interesting thing to try The Crew Motorfest it’s that he’s not trying to invent a mechanic for his butt. It’s all about accelerating and braking, simple as that, so you don’t have to go crazy or worry about new things to learn more than mastering the cars for what they are and tinkering with them to accommodate you.

Those who love this Ubi car franchise will be happy to find a familiar experience and enough plots to be entertained. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.