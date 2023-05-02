the king returned

Despite the fact that many might think that the fighting genre has been completely dead and irrelevant for years now, the truth is that we constantly see the biggest developers publishing new proposals for the most iconic series, not to mention that there is a very healthy community capable of participating in huge events like EVO, for example. Yes, it may not be the most popular form of design in the world today like it was in the 90s, but fighting is still and will continue to be important to this entire industry. Some of the fault of the mistaken conception of which he told you, was the rocky and extremely disappointing launch of Street Fighter V in 2016, a game that, although it ended up becoming a great product, left a bad first impression. With that thorn stuck in, Capcom he has put all his attention on maintaining the great streak that he has been carrying for several years now, and with Street Fighter 6 seeks to vindicate the legendary saga.

Just a few days ago we had the great opportunity to travel to San Francisco, California so that at the headquarters of Capcom USAwe were allowed to get our hands on Street Fighter 6 in its entirety over several hours, which of course gave us a much clearer picture of what the title has to offer in its various modes, from the classic arcade story to the innovative World Tour. From the outset, we can tell you that if your complaint with the predecessor was the lack of content, that will not happen here, because a very, very robust video game will be delivered full of things to do that will attend from the start. more veteran, to the competitive gamer and even, to that super casual who is probably taking to the fighting genre for the first time. Yes, clearly, the parents of resident Evil they want to cover all fronts so that their new proposal leaves as many people as possible happy.

for the content

As I mentioned in the introduction to this previous special, despite the fact that Street Fighter V it ended up becoming a remarkably robust product, how complicated its first years were earned it a bad image, for many, the worst moment of the series in its entire history. They say that you learn from mistakes and Capcom He’s not willing to let that happen again. Since its launch day, it is planned that Street Fighter 6 overwhelmed us with everything it has to offer, and according to what we tested, it is indeed managing to have that fighting game with which you don’t even know where to start from so much that it puts you on the table.

Street Fighter 6 It is divided into three main modes. The first of them is Fighting Grounds, where, in turn, you can find the story arcade mode, the training mode and of course, the option of simply taking on the classic challenge against someone else in offline mode where, by the way, you can have games with teams of up to five different characters. The second mode is the Battle Hub, which precisely serves as a space for everything that has to do with the online games of the game. This specific part we could not test in the event. Finally, there is the famous World Tour, which I will talk about a little later, since it has been managed as a central part of the entire experience.

By the way, at least in this first version, we will have a large roster made up of 18 characters ranging from completely new faces like Lily or Marisa, to old acquaintances like Ken, Blanka and Honda. I would have loved to see the heads of Street Fighter II also present, but I imagine that they will arrive in the future.

Moving on to the topic of gameplay, I have very good news for you. The first is that despite coming with some innovations, the core gameplay of Street Fighter 6 stays true to how the series has always worked, that is, if you have any kind of experience with Street Fighter, as soon as you take on a character you know, you will feel at home. The truth is that it never ceases to amaze me how controlling Ryu or Guile is still the same as it was more than 20 years ago when I first played with them. It was inevitable not to smile when he pulled out a simple hadouken or managed to land a crescent kick.

But hey, so what’s new? I could certainly say that the great addition of Street Fighter 6 It’s called Drive Meter. Although in concept it is very similar to the V-gauge we saw in Street Fighter Vthe reality is that it plays a very important role, starting with the fact that if this bar runs out, our character enters a state of “burnout” in which, in addition to becoming much slower, any hit we receive will hurt us. It will stun, leaving the one we are facing at the complete disposal of the rival.

The Drive Meter allows us to do different skills like Drive Impact. By pressing R1 and R2 at the same time, our character executes a special attack that, in addition to generating a lot of damage if it connects, can cancel an enemy attack or even, if the opponent is against the wall, can completely break their defense. A very interesting point about this mechanic is that it can also be countered. For example, if you detect that your opponent is about to execute a Drive Impact and you do the same a second later, in addition to defending yourself, your attack is the one that ultimately generates the damage. Of course, every time this is executed, the Drive Meter goes down and as I already told you, it is not good for it to be at zero.

Other actions such as Drive Parry, Drive Rush and Drive Reversal can also be done with this same bar, but the truth is that the time I had with Street Fighter 6 It didn’t allow me to fully understand its core mechanics, so I’ll be talking about it later when we have the full game. What I can tell you is that this is a much deeper game idea than you might think that will undoubtedly have a significant impact among the most passionate community of the series.

Graphically we have a truly fantastic job. At least on PS5, the platform we did this preview on, everything works and looks great. The characters stand out with lots of detail and great animation work. And not to mention the settings, which, it is clear to me, were meticulously cared for. The idea of ​​telling the story of the arcade through voice with static arts is fantastic, in addition to all the effect of the actions we do with the Drive Meter, they give a very special essence to the presentation of the game. I love that they’ve kept this art direction that makes the characters feel like they stepped out of a comic strip.

How can you realize Street Fighter 6 It looks like a brutally solid fighting game. Both in the amount of content it offers, and in the new ideas it introduces, it seems to me that Capcom found a very fine point in the way of presenting a new numerical installment of this exciting franchise that even those who do not play the genre so much, have it in a very special place. If you felt disappointed by what was that first version of Street Fighter VI can almost assure you that the opposite will happen here.

Part that… is left over?

As I have already told you repeatedly in this content, Capcom was very affected by what was the launch and in general life time of Street Fighter V, game that undoubtedly felt incomplete and rather bare-bones. Of course that changed over the years, but the bad image remained there. In addition to all the content that I already told you about, Street Fighter 6 It comes with an interesting proposal called World Tour, a way that basically transforms the fighting game into a kind of RPG in which we will have to build our own character. The truth is that since all this was shown I had my doubts and after spending more than two hours exclusively on this part of the title, I keep wondering if it is not something completely unnecessary.

At the beginning of your World Tour adventure, you will be able to create your own character with a very robust editor, which allows you to change almost any aspect of this avatar. As I’ve always said, I’m not a fan of these tools and at least the results I’ve seen so far from this specific part are either very generic characters or true monstrosities. Once the above is complete, you are introduced to the story. We play a rookie fighter looking to make a name for himself in the underground fighting world of Metro City. Nothing else? Well yes, what did you expect. Here our goal is to beat different rivals to level up and learn new techniques.

The city is explorable and behaves much like the maps in the game series. Yakuza. At any time you can challenge an NPC to a battle or even, you may be ambushed out of nowhere and have to fight your way using your fists. Yes, every time you win a fight you gain experience and then level up, and yes, there is a skill tree like in any good RPG. Speaking of skills, I tell you that it is possible to learn the arts and techniques of the main characters of Street Fighter 6. You can become a disciple of Luke or Chun-Li herself to learn from them. Something interesting is that you can go mixing techniques and abilities so that your character ends up becoming a kind of mixture of several of them.

Returning to the subject of the map that you can explore, which by the way is not the only one that will come in World Tour, I can tell you that beyond visiting stores to buy food or new clothes, I did not find any extra activity or outside of fight. I can’t say that there aren’t any, just that in these hours that I had with said mode, it didn’t happen to me, which worries me. How did I do in general? It wasn’t bad and I think the general idea is quite good and even innovative, but there’s something about having to use a generic character that doesn’t end up fitting me. The truth is that the only thing I wanted was to return to the normal modes to challenge or continue to see a little more of the history of the arcade mode.

Another detail that I really did not like very much was the graphic theme. Unlike how good it looks Street Fighter 6 in their regular fights, here we have a fairly flat world full of things that appear out of nowhere, as well as fairly neutral and equally generic NPCs that are surely created randomly in the game’s own character editor.

It seems to me that there is a good intention on the part of Capcom for doing what Street Fighter 6 feel truly overwhelming in terms of the content you are going to offer as soon as it goes on the market. I simply have the doubt about whether the execution of the World Tour is correct by following this trend of each person making their own player. I wonder what would have happened if a specific character was created for this mode that had a well-written story and involved the rest of the characters in the series. At least in my opinion, it would have been a much better way to go.

with firm fist

My more than six hours with Street Fighter 6 they were fantastic. The truth is that I have been very pleased and above all, calm with what Capcom will be delivering The amount of content is much more than expected and more importantly, its quality lives up to the name it carries. Of course, I still have the enormous doubt of whether or not the World Tour is necessary for a product like this, but I think that even if it disappoints us as I hope it does, it in no way detracts from the weight and value of everything else, Well, in effect, we are facing a great fighting game that is not in any way afraid of bearing once again that banner that other series had taken from it in recent years.

Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to launch this June 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. No, at the moment there are no plans for a Nintendo Switch version and yes, once again the Xbox One is set aside.