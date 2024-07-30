Back to the world of Star Wars

It seems that these days, the Star Wars property fluctuates between the quality of its projects. Some series are good, while others are rejected by fans. A couple of movies present interesting ideas, but others resort to nostalgia. However, one of the few entertainment mediums where this franchise has managed to maintain a stable quality is video games. While stumbles like Star Wars Battlefront II at its launch and the mixed work of Aspyr are notorious, it is undeniable the fantastic work that has been done with the two Star Wars Jedi installments, as well as Squadrons and the charismatic LEGO: The Skywalker Saga. In this way, many have high expectations of Star Wars: Outlaws by Ubisoft Massive, who less than a year ago gave us the underrated Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorawhich we recently had the opportunity to play.

Star Wars: Outlaws is positioned as one of Ubisoft’s two major releases for the rest of 2024, the other being the controversial Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. However, beyond a focus on the criminal world of this galaxy far, far away, the French company has not been entirely clear about the type of experience that awaits us on August 30. Fortunately, a couple of days ago I had the opportunity to play four hours of this title, where some of my questions were answered, while my expectations for the final product were raised. In this way, this Hands On will explain to you what kind of game is on the way for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

From space to the sewers

Ubisoft Massive’s next title is an open-world game where you can explore various planets, each with a criminal organization that you have to ally with or confront. We take on the role of Kay Vass between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jediin a period where the oppression of the Empire has given rise to a criminal world never before seen in this universe. In this way, we have to carry out a historical heist with which we will pay a debt. Although the demo I participated in did not focus much on the story, I did get to see a bit of Vass’ charisma in action, and how the main plot will give us the opportunity to participate in some pretty interesting sections, such as infiltrating an Empire base and stealing a precious object.

In my case, I had the opportunity to enjoy a series of main and secondary missions that take place on the planet of Toshara, a vast world with plains and small towns to explore, which does not break with the standards already established in previous Ubisoft games, with unexpected events and multiple collectibles. However, this is only part of the experience, since Star Wars: Outlaws places a great emphasis on two areas in particular: space and cities. The best way to describe this title is as a layered exploration, in the sense that each planet has three distinct areas that offer a different approach to the classic concepts to which the French company has accustomed us, so let’s take it step by step.

The traditional open world, where you get to explore a vast map with multiple objectives, is still present. Here you can make use of a speedster, basically a motorcycle, to travel through each region as quickly as possible. These areas aren’t that big on their own, in the sense that you can get from one end to the other in a matter of minutes. What’s interesting is everything in between. Not only are there different main and side missions, but unexpected events happen at every turn. One moment you can be on your way to a town, when a series of bandits try to steal your belongings, so now you need to shoot everything in front of you. There are times when a communicator will alert you to an Imperial charge that you can claim as your own. Entering a bar, I was able to overhear a conversation between a couple of characters that led to a slight deviation from my objective. Best of all, the infamous watchtowers aren’t present, so it feels very natural the way you find each possible objective.

Alliances and betrayal

Following this, we have the big cities. In the case of Toshara, I visited Morigana, a city controlled by the Pikes. The Empire may make the rules, but it is the criminal organizations in charge. Star Wars: Outlaws those who have the power. When I first entered Morigana I was struck by its scale. It genuinely feels like a city we could easily have seen in movies like Only either The Mandalorian. At first everything seems normal, with a couple of distractions, such as a minigame where we can bet on a horse race, as well as shops to get items and a bar to get missions from some of the factions present here. However, there is an area completely dominated by the Pikes, where it is impossible to enter on foot, so it is necessary to use stealth to evade guards.

This is where one of the main missions takes place. Not being welcome, Vass needs to sneak around to certain areas and get information that can change her relationship with the criminal organizations on this planet. It’s a lot of fun to find a way to accomplish our objective without being seen by the Pikes, as it’s necessary to use alternate routes, travel through vents, and make use of Nix, our friendly animal companion, to distract the guards. This is where one of the most important factors of the game comes into play.

Star Wars: Outlaws The Pikes has a reputation system, where every action you take will impact your relationship with the various criminal factions. At the end of this mission, I obtained confidential information that can be shared with the Pikes or another criminal group. What’s interesting is that there are tangible repercussions that affect gameplay. In my case, I chose to ally with the Pikes, which eliminated any aggression they have towards Vass, making it possible to traverse their part of the city without any problems, and this extends to the rest of the planets. There is a side mission where the objective is to steal an item from a Pikes base in Toshara. Although I expected a fight, I was surprised by the fact that, thanks to my loyalty to them, I was able to simply walk in, grab the item, and walk out without any problems, something that wouldn’t have happened if I had allied myself with the other faction, which also has its benefits.

While I don’t think alliances will have a huge impact on the main story, I’m sure the side missions and the way we approach each challenge will vary substantially depending on our relationship with the various criminal organizations, leading to an experience that will be different for each player.

Last but not least, we have the exploration of outer space. The ship we have allows us to travel between planets, but before making the jump to hyperspace, it is possible to travel through outer space on each world, which is unique. Here it is possible to fight against some space pirates, collect items of all kinds, and even enter imperial bases. Due to my time, I did not have the opportunity to see much of this, but with the possibility of customizing the ship and different environments, it is clear that Ubisoft Massive has put a great emphasis on the possibility of traveling around an entire planet in a way that takes us from the slums of a city, through an extensive map on the outskirts of a certain city, to space.

With a lot of potential

When my four hours with Star Wars: Outlaws I was looking forward to playing the game. While there are some areas that still need polishing, such as the use of the speedster and the third-person shooter system, which has a lot of potential but seems to start out rather simple, I was impressed with the ideas that Ubisoft Massive is bringing to the table this time around. Stealth is fun, with multiple approaches to the same problem, but the game still has a couple of action sections that reminded me of Uncharted’s best moments. However, it’s the reputation system that impressed me the most.

The ability to ally with a certain faction and make your life easier, or miserable, is something that has a lot of potential, and with different criminal organizations, it’s clear that Massive has put a lot of weight on this aspect, which will surely become the jewel in the crown of this experience. In the meantime, all we can do is wait for the release of Star Wars: Outlaws on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 30, 2024.