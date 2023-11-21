complicated step

The situation of Pokemon within video games it is complex. Although on the commercial side, great results are always achieved, the strong consistency with which Pikachu and company come out with the title has led those involved to deliver products that, in the technical and audiovisual presentation part, leave much to be desired. want. The good news here is that Game Freak continues to deliver good games but because of the above, they do not shine as they should. For proof, what was done with Pokémon Sword & Shield and the way in which the formula of these RPGs finally took an important leap with POkémon Legends: Arceus, the same one that was strengthened with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Of course, the experience was not going to remain just in the main titles, launching a larger expansion in two different parts. After the doubts that left us a couple of months ago, what was The Teal Mask The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is ready for continuation with The Indigo Disk.

A few days ago we had the great opportunity to be at the previous event of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk in New York City, where together with our friends from The Pokémon Company and Nintendowe were able to test this new expansion in advance, which tries a couple of new things that the most passionate fans had been asking for, as well as of course, giving a conclusion to the stories that have been building along the entire way. of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. It is important to mention that we are facing a DLC that does not seek to revolutionize what was already being done well, but that, in the same way, drags all the technical and visual complications that have been criticized so much. It is truly strange to come across ideas at a gameplay level that are so well thought out and executed, but that do not stand out as they should due to a performance far from what we would expect, and an audiovisual presentation that does not correspond to one of the most popular entertainment franchises. important from around the world.

The terrarium

Expanding any video game can be quite a complicated task for developers, however, when you are faced with an experience mainly focused on collecting, you would think that just adding more of the same would be enough. Since the last generation, that is, with Pokémon Sword & Shield, it was decided that having a third version or improved versions would no longer be the way for the series, this was to rather opt for a more modern form to which most players are supposedly accustomed. The DLCs have left us with mixed feelings and after what was The Teal Maskthe second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is about to arrive amidst many doubts.

The story of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk It continues with the events that we had been told both in the main games and in the first expansion. On this occasion, instead of going on an excursion to a picturesque town, we became exchange students to now visit the very exotic Blueberry Academy, which has the main characteristic of being located in a super modern underwater complex. There, we will meet a lot of new characters and of course, we will try to discover the mystery of the legendary Pokémon known as Terapagos. It is important to emphasize that to enter this second expansion, it is totally and completely necessary that you have completed both the main quest of Pokémon Scarlet & Violetas well as The Teal Mask. This is content completely designed to serve as an endgame.

Having said the above, I tell you that The Indigo Disk It comes with several new features to highlight. Although we are not allowed to reveal the total number of new Pokémon that appear, we can tell you that in addition to Terapagos as the main legendary, we will be able to meet the evolution of Duraludon called Archaludon, as well as two new Paradox Pokémon: Raging Bolt and Iron Crown. In addition, more than 100 already known Pokémon finally make an appearance in this generation, with several of the most iconic starters in the entire history of the series being highlighted. Yes, as you can see, completing the new Pokédex will not be easy at all and we are sure, it will become one of the best parts of all this new content.

Undoubtedly, one of the main characteristics of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, was the way in which we were now placed in a true open world that we could explore at will and that also allowed us to complete the secondary activities in the order that seemed best to us. Well, this concept returns with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk, this through a measure that I don’t know if it will be to everyone’s taste. You see, the Blueberry Academy has an open area called Terrarium, which is precisely the new place to explore and capture Pokémon. This dome contains four different biomes that, in turn, house different types of Pokémon. The size of the place is quite large, but the truth is that I never felt like it had its own personality. The magic of supposedly being in an underwater school is completely lost when being in this artificial place without much personality. Of course we will have to see if it holds any surprises for us, but from the outset, I can tell you that it didn’t thrill me too much.

Something quite interesting is that, just like in the main game, here you can complete the main objectives in the order you want, in addition to the Blueberry Academy has the characteristic that its classes are completely practical, so each one of them becomes a kind of quest that you must complete. In our previous time with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk We were able to make a couple of them, which were simple, but quite fun. In addition to the above, there is a new ability to do with our Koraidon or Miraidon, which allows them to fly with complete freedom to cross a series of hoops in the air before time runs out. Fun, but nothing out of this world.

What about the technical and presentation issue? Can we expect any improvements in this expansion? We are sorry to tell you that the very poor graphics and dubious performance are still very present in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk. The truth is that no one expected a big change in this section, since it is clear that Game Freak is still working at full speed and without time to finally review this whole matter. Yes, the world still looks flat, without textures, without lighting effects and with objects that appear at all times out of nowhere, while the framerate continues to present dramatic drops for no apparent reason.

Fighting…hardcore

Despite continuing to be a commercial success, the reality is that the complaints surrounding each of the deliveries of Pokemon they continue to grow. Added to the entire technical section, one of the things that has bothered fans the most has to do with the very low difficulty that its games have represented, being a true Sunday ride even for new players. We thought that with The Teal Mask This would start to change, but it didn’t really happen too much. In case you are one of those who is waiting for content truly designed for the most dedicated, we tell you that probably, in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk you will find it.

As I already mentioned a few moments ago, The Indigo Disk It can only be accessed by those who have already completed both the main game and the last expansion. Once you arrive at your new school, you are told that one of your goals is to defeat four of the institution’s strongest coaches, who, we could say, are a kind of new Elite Four. In our time with this second part of the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet & Violetwe were able to face one of them, who did put up much more resistance than I expected, even in my first attempt I was clearly defeated because I was not giving it the seriousness that the combat required of me, this of course, after dozens of hours With the series in which moving forward was extremely simple.

After realizing that my strategy of attacking with a single Pokémon and a single move was not going to give good results, I began to think better about each of my actions. To my surprise, my opponent did react to several of them intelligently, using moves to counter mine and thus putting me in real trouble. In the end and thanks to luck, I managed to win with only one active and almost lifeless Pokémon. The truth is that I was quite surprised by how the level of difficulty of these confrontations was substantially increased and, above all, by the intelligent ways in which the computer reacted to what I was presenting to it. I think that especially in this section, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk It will leave the most passionate fans very happy and with more hours of play who have been waiting for some time for content that would truly serve them.

It is very important to mention that one of the main themes The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk If we talk about gameplay, it is that in addition to the fact that their combats are markedly more complicated in every sense, now all of them are 2v2 fights, which makes the strategy that you must follow also become much more complex and closer to how is that competitiveness works within Pokémon,

Marked differences?

It seems to me that just like what happened a couple of months ago with the first part, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk will not make your opinion about Pokémon Scarlet & Violet change. That is, if you loved the main game despite all its technical and presentation problems, these expansions will be to your liking. But if, on the other hand, you simply couldn’t handle what was released in November 2022, these new contents won’t change your mind. However, I also think it is important to highlight the strong emphasis that this second part has on pleasing the most hardcore players, presenting what appears to be true endgame content that will test the most skilled.

In addition to the above we have a new and very extensive Pokédex to complete, as well as a new story to experience that, from what we tried, began to take on extremely interesting tones. Things are looking good The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Diskan expansion that will be available this December 14 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch for all owners of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Of course, they paid for the expansion pass.