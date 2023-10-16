Gender badges

The name of Atlus has always been extremely well known within the medium, especially when we talk about RPGs made in Japan. His work with the series Yeshin Megami Tensei and all its spin-offs, has been extremely outstanding and for a few years now, it found a gold mine precisely with the Person. The way in which these games mix considerably hardcore ideas of the genre with well-established concepts of a life simulator, result in products that have remained for posterity and among the favorites of many of us. In a few more weeks we will be back within this universe, thank you Persona 5 Tacticswhile at the beginning of next year, Persona 3 Reload It will take us to revisit the game that we could say put this sub-series in the place it currently enjoys. We have already had the opportunity to try both titles and in this special content we tell you a little about our first impressions.

During the Brazil Game Show 2023we gave ourselves a space to visit our friends from Sega Atlus in the booth they were presenting, being without a doubt one of the most impressive spaces of the event not only for its size and great design, but also for the strong lineup of titles they were showing so that any of the attendees could try them first-hand . Our priority was focused on Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactics, both with different proposals, but equally sensational and that left me stung for already having the complete games in my hands, because even though the first encounter with these titles was brief, both have left me with a more than pleasant taste of mouth. Whenever a new one comes out Person or a new Shin Megami Tenseiit’s time to celebrate.

Persona 3 to Persona 5

The face we see today from the series Person It was not forged overnight. It took Atlus quite some time to establish a clear difference between the spin-off and Shin Megami Tensei, this has basically created a completely new franchise that, in turn, has led to a series of parallel works that explore other genres. Undoubtedly, the game that started all this was Persona 3 on the PlayStation 2, a title that clearly intends to move away from the parent IP to create something new that felt fresh and, above all, was much easier to approach by touching on everyday topics that any young person can experience. Despite the above, the formula was not fully refined until Persona 4 and of course, explode with great force in Persona 5.

Knowing perfectly well that a lot of fans of Person rather they were born until the fifth installment, Atlus decided to resume Persona 3 to give it a facelift that clearly has the main objective of fitting in with the shapes of its two successors. According to what we were able to prove, precisely that is being achieved. In the demo of Persona 3 Reload, we explore one of the first dungeons of the title, which maintains the already known form with closed corridors and with the possibility of being able to leave them in certain parts to recover a little. The battle system feels totally Persona 5 And of course, the aesthetics of its menus and other graphic elements also follow that already established line.

Although our meeting with Persona 3 Reload It was brief, we were able to appreciate a game that feels familiar and that will surely be very easy to pick up for anyone who wants to give it a chance, regardless of their experience with the series. It should be noted that it is clearly a product made for the most recent fan of Person, one that I am sure will leave you more than happy. By the way, everything looks and sounds sensationally good, it is clear that the original PS2 game received important changes on the aesthetic side. Remember that its launch has been agreed for next February 2 on both previous and current generation consoles, as well as the PC. No, there is still nothing about a possible arrival on Nintendo Switch.

A strategy RPG

Without fear of being wrong, we can say that Persona 5 It is one of the greatest successes in the entire history of Atlus. Although, what was achieved by Persona 3 and Person 4 It is worth noting, the reality is that at least in the West, the true explosion of the series did not come until this fifth installment. Understanding this perfectly, its creators have decided to expand their universe not only with the classic revision and improvement of the main game, but through a series of spin-offs that have explored a lot of different genres. The interesting thing here is that the above has been done with excellent results and taking into account that a potential Person 6 is still far away, the idea of ​​returning to the world of the Phantom Thieves excites us enormously.

As part of the whole boom that strategy RPGs are having, Atlus will try its luck by transferring the formula of Persona 5 to the genre with Persona 5 Tactics. As with Persona 3 Reload, our encounter with this new game was quite brief, but in the couple of levels that we were able to try, it was clear to us that one of the main objectives is precisely to make us feel that we are facing the well-known turn-based RPG, but with the element of strategy. For example, one of the mechanics that caught my attention the most was doing an All Out Attack. To achieve this, I had to position my three characters around an enemy to later execute the movement. Speaking of movement, I tell you that here you don’t walk in a predetermined grid, rather we have freedom as in Mario + Rabbids, Valkyria Chronicles or recently in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Covering yourself and then attacking is crucial to succeed.

Visually I was also delighted with what is presented in Persona 5 Tactics, especially what was done at the art direction level. On this occasion, Atlus took the path a bit of what he showed us in Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, where we see Joker and company with this brutally charming “chibi” style that fits perfectly with all the great style of the series that, of course, is complemented in a great way with its iconic music. We are facing one of those games that simply will not fail, so I am already dying to have it in my hands when it is finally being launched in the middle of a turbulent time this November 16 on past and current generation consoles, as well as for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Atlus at its best

Thanks to its history, we know perfectly well that if a game has the Atlus name on its cover, there is a huge possibility that we are being given an experience that is special. Especially whenever we talk about RPGs, the Japanese developer has become one of the most respected brands. Of course this is not the work of chance but of special care in their products. Shin Megami Tensei and everything that has come from it, are proof of the above and very soon, the fans of Person we will be more than satisfied with what will be Persona 5 Tactics and later with Persona 3 Reload.

It is important to mention again that this content only represents preliminary impressions of these titles after a brief encounter with them, so we will rather have to wait for the final products to give a much more accurate opinion; However, anyone who has played a title in the series knows perfectly well the care that is put into each of its sections, so we would still take the risk of saying that you should have yes or yes among your priorities. to this pair of deliveries that will surely brighten our lives as video gamers.