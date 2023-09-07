staying alive

The situation within the medium is more complicated than ever for the so-called Games as a Service. Contrary to what was thought, keeping a community interested in the same game for years is a much more complicated task that only a few can achieve. Endless titles from the most important developers and publishers in the industry have gone unnoticed, this after promising that they would become the next great example of how things are done. In the same way, we have these cases of moderate success that, although they are not ringing all the time nor do they have all the reflectors, they did manage to captivate a healthy user base that follows them faithfully. An example of the above is what Starbreeze Studios and its associates have achieved with the series of paydaywhich, discreetly, has remained a current brand and is now about to launch a third party that promises to improve everything that its predecessors have been building for so long.

A few days ago we had the great opportunity to travel to New York City to be present at the previous event of payday 3, where together with several members of the international specialized press, we were able to test the new title of bank robberies and robberies for several hours. Our time with the game was extremely fun and very enriching, making it clear to us that those who are behind this entire project know perfectly well what makes its very specific formula good and, incidentally, they understand where there were areas for improvement to be able to deliver a more rounded and innovative experience than what was payday 2, which, let’s remember, already had the community more than happy after the excellent work that was done with its different updates and extra content. Without further ado, we will tell you in depth how it went with this delivery that will already be on the market in a few more days.

Back to work

One of the great challenges that any online multiplayer game encounters has to do with the way in which it presents a narrative. Things like destiny, for example, had a rough ride and have always received strong criticism for their less than explicit way of explaining to us what exactly is going on inside their universe. Thus, an endless number of these titles prefer to focus on what really matters: offering a good gaming experience and keeping their community interested with constant updates. Despite the foregoing, those who are behind the series of paydaythey have always tried to go further, and with their new title, it will not be the exception.

The question of “do I have to have played the previous titles in the series to be able to enter the new one?” The reality is that not necessarily, because even though payday 3 is a direct sequel to payday 2its story feels remarkably independent and ready for anyone to enjoy regardless of whether they have context or experience with the series.

That said, I tell you that the story of payday 3 picks up shortly after the end of its predecessor, where the robbers went their separate ways in an attempt to finally give up the criminal career. Despite the above, a fact that I prefer not to reveal to you so as not to ruin anything for you, makes the old gang of thieves have to get together again, this time to fight for their own lives. Dallas, Chains, Wolf, and Hoxton will be back, along with two all-new female characters who will be pivotal to the story, which this time will take us to various locations in New York City throughout the 2020s.

It is difficult to say what direction the story of payday 3 after having played it for only a couple of hours, but according to what we were told, this is a much more dramatic story in which emphasis will be placed on things like character development. At first glance, the premise sounds tired and very unoriginal, but many times, these types of experiences are more about the script and what happens between the beginning and the end. Anyway, we all know that the series has never been particularly attached to telling a great story, rather it uses it as a pretext to present everything it offers in terms of gameplay and cooperative multiplayer experience.

Puzzle and FPS

Judging a game by its cover has never been a good idea, which I think happens to payday more than it should. From any perspective, we could say that this is a first-person shooter without much personality, however, just playing a game is enough to realize why the series has remained in force with such a loyal fan base, well actually , we are facing an extremely fresh game proposal that mixes a couple of genres in very interesting ways, with the touch that communication between you and your teammates is crucial to be able to get ahead.

The best way to describe payday 3 It is saying that we are facing a title that is based on the classic mechanics of an FPS, but with strong puzzle and stealth elements, all this on top of a PVE cooperative multiplayer in which communication can be everything. At times, this mixture of so many elements can make it difficult to enter the experience, even more so if you don’t know exactly where things are going. At least in the demo that we were able to try, at no time were we presented with a tutorial section or anything of the sort that would allow us to learn the fundamentals of the game. Let’s hope that in the final version there will be, because I think it’s super important for new players to understand where the fun is in everything.

payday 3 It is divided into different heists or missions. These, we could say, are divided into two phases. The first is when you and your three companions are not wearing their thief masks, allowing you to go a bit unnoticed to, for example, explore the level to find out where the cameras, entrances, or in general items that can be of use to you are. Once you put on the mask, the real action begins, as you can now use your weapons. How you approach each challenge depends entirely on the team, but at least in my experience, I’ve found that going for stealth is extremely tricky.

One of the great novelties of this new installment is the way in which you can use the hostages. In addition to being able to use them as human shields so that the police don’t shoot you, you can tie them up to serve as a bargaining chip in a negotiation and thus buy some time before the next wave of uniformed officers tries to finish you off. In the demo we were able to test two different heists, one in a conventional bank, and another in a container loading area. Undoubtedly, the first one was the one I enjoyed the most.

Here, our first objective was to infiltrate the bank building to place ourselves just above the main vault, this to later use thermite to cut the ratatouille and thus build our own entrance to the place where the good stuff is kept. After having defended the point where the police access was created, it was time to deactivate the security paint bags that were placed on the ticket containers to ruin them in the event of a robbery. Once the above was achieved, it was time to carry the loot to the escape point. The interesting thing is that since there were only four thieves and six bags full of money, we had to take turns taking them to the van that was waiting for us to get out of there.

How can you realize payday 3 It is much more than just an FPS in which you enter to finish off everything that comes your way, because in addition to the situations that you have to solve as I described, you must coordinate to face the police that have several types that Of course, as you progress in the robbery, they become much more difficult to eliminate. It should be noted that in addition to choosing one of the six characters that will be available from the beginning, you can change their loadout and of course, appearance. Likewise, it is important to mention that we do come across a huge cosmetics store, which can be opened with resources that you generate within the same title, but which also has the option of using real money. You have to understand that at the end of the day, we are dealing with a game as a service that, to a large extent, is based on constantly charging its users. We will have to see how aggressive this whole thing is. By the way, we were told that the plan is to give at least 10 years of service to the experience, just like what happened with Payday 2.

Regarding the technical section of the game, we have to initially, payday 3 will be taking advantage of Unreal Engine 4, leaving aside the old technology of its predecessor. I say “starting”, because the plans are that at a certain point in the title’s life, the jump to Unreal Engine 5 will be made. The truth is that the series has never been characterized too much by its graphics or anything like that, and The truth is that what I played this time did not surprise me at all. Of course we are facing a preliminary version. The good news here is that we didn’t run into any major bugs or glitches either, while the title’s performance remained stable at 60 frames per second and 4K on its PC version. My only real complaint is that the screen tearing was markedly present. I hope they can correct it for the final version.

As often happens with cooperative multiplayer games, the experience of being together with three friends in the same room, all wanting to precisely cooperate to get ahead, is brutally fun, which, in a real online environment, can totally change . Of course, my argument doesn’t have much force if you see that payday 2 it had a decade-long life cycle with dozens of updates and DLC. My point here is that it did seem completely necessary to me that in order to enjoy the title, it is very important that you find someone to play with. Is it possible to play solo? Yes, but we know perfectly well that the idea of ​​game design is not going that way at all. Something interesting is that there will be crossplay throughout all the platforms for which it will be available.

Just what fans are waiting for

A great dilemma whenever we talk about sequels has to do with the way in which the developer studio creates new ideas and takes risks in favor of innovation, trying to balance everything so that things don’t break and end up creating an experience that is far from what his fan base is expecting. This is amplified if we talk about a title that has been on the market for 10 years and is constantly changing and that is now finally receiving a sequel.

I can tell you that payday 3 is precisely what fans are expecting from a new payday, only with clearer and more concise ideas at all levels that will undoubtedly leave the community satisfied. Perhaps Starbreeze Studios and company are taking too safe a path that could lead to a game more similar to its prequel than some might think. Anyway, we will be discovering it on September 21 when it is released on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.