This 2023 has not been a year for Microsoft, but it seems that things are going to change in a few days, since Minecraft Legends will soon arrive, Mojang’s next commitment to take its world of cubes to a different environment. This is something that they had already experienced with Dungeons (Roguelike), as well as with Story Mode (interaction with the story). On this occasion, from what we saw in some trailers, Legends would be a delivery that goes along the path of strategy and role-playing, an environment that perhaps the most fans of the saga never imagined. That has led the creators of this world to collaborate with the studio known as Blackbird Interactive and thus show us this project that seems to have potential. This matter will be cleared up momentarily, since our Xbox friends have invited us to a preview event in which we have already been able to play it for just over an hour. This is exploring both the gameplay of the main campaign that is offered to us, and also the PVE where you can compete as a team against more people in the world.

Let’s be heroes of occasion

As I already mentioned, in this test version that they let us try, we played a bit of the main campaign, specifically it is the main tutorial in which we are going to learn all the mechanics. And it must be said that many of the fans of the franchise will find it quite interesting in terms of references to the series, since it has similar construction aspects to the main saga.

And it is that we will also have to get resources to make different barriers, these start out being made of wood and then we get stronger and get stronger material bases. The objective as such is to protect the villages from monsters known as Piglins, which threaten a world that asks for help from a hero from another world, that will be our avatar from the world of Minecraft.

Here everyone is allied against the fearsome monsters, so if before the Creepers were your worst nightmare, now they will join you to exploit the strengths of the enemies. And yes, this installment is strategy, action and RPG, because we will manage our own army to win.

Among the first things I learned in the demo is resource management, which is more automatic compared to the original Minecraft game, since we will have a kind of creature that collects materials for us while we dedicate ourselves to other tasks. . Of course, they cannot be taken at once, you have to grow in level to be able to collect more precious materials and that is obtained precisely by fighting and winning.

It is worth mentioning that despite the fact that it has an already defined story, this means that the map will be the same for everyone, and it is that these are generated procedurally, so not everyone will have the same adventure. on exploration issues. And of course, since it is a vast world, there will be hundreds of activities to do and thus rid this world of evil pigs.

You have to lead the army to victory

From the first trailers it has been clear that Minecraft Legends tries to bring an army of minions with us, whose mission is to defeat the enemies that are placed in front, as well as certain structures. In the case of the main campaign, they must throw down the Piglins’ posts, and in the multiplayer it is the base of the rivals.

It should be noted that we have different types of soldiers in our favor, this ranges from small golems that hit with their fists, to, for example, skeleton warriors that can attack with swords or even long-range projectiles. And something that must be taken into account is that the different types of attacks affect more or less either by the elements or special characteristics of each ally.

To be able to summon them, it is not only to generate them out of nowhere since, as with the construction of barriers and towers at the base, they have to be forged in a kind of chest that has a limit on the generation of allies. So you have to balance the types to face different situations that can harm or benefit us depending on the level of the fight.

Initially, the test told us that the tasks are going to be simple, but then the difficulty increases until we have to divide ourselves into different tasks and supervise them from time to time so that we don’t lose the army. And it is that some can throw down the barriers, while others are attacking enemies so that they do not harm those who are busy with other things.

With the transportation of our character, this will be through different mounts with special abilities that make each one unique, and that is that the horse has a sprint, the bird can stay in the air for a few seconds, even the spiders can scale their barriers to Get right into the heart of the enemy base and attack without having to destroy its gates. I haven’t tried all of them, but surely there will be more Minecraft creatures to hop on and roam the vast horizon map.

As for the story part, it has a lot to do with the aforementioned Piglins and their invasion of a new world. But I think telling this part would be worth more in the corresponding review. I just have to say that fans of this lore will surely like it, since things happen that go beyond the logic established by Mojang itself, let’s say that this new land could be a multiverse or something similar.

I already said from the beginning of this preview that we only got to play the tutorial, so that’s all I’ll mention about the campaign until after we can play the full title. Still, it’s time to talk a little about what I played in a couple of multiplayer games.

The multiplayer proposal is interesting

Now going a bit to the multiplayer part, what I was able to play is a PVP in which I was in a team with other guys in the middle, thus facing rivals who apparently are also on the line. And something must be clarified quickly, since there is no way to have games on the same console, it must necessarily be done through the internet, each with their copy of the video game.

The rules are simple, at least with what they put me in front of and that is to attack the rival’s base by knocking down their main tower, but for that you have to eliminate their barriers, defeat the rival army and of course, not neglect our base. Therefore, each member of the team has to be in charge of a specific task so as not to neglect the important ones.

That means, that someone can be in charge of creating the chests to generate allies, another to get resources to start forging the buildings, and someone else to go and inspect the enemy base to find out what is going to be needed to eliminate their barriers. Here individuality is not going to help much, so you have to work as a team to achieve victory without much problem.

A vital detail about this type of game is that the allied units are shared, so if forty or thirty are drawn, they have to be divided among the members of the group. So, if someone in the group is careless, another can steal their units, although they can also agree to give up a couple of soldiers.

Speaking of fighting and that I almost forgot to mention, our character has a sword to be able to attack both the opposing minions as well as the base owners who are avatars similar to ours. These blows are very useful to protect those who are throwing a base and cannot defend themselves in this process that takes a couple of minutes.

I didn’t get to a point where we were offered other types of stronger weapons for the character, but I imagine that as we progress in the adventure there will be all kinds of materials to hit with more power. This nod to growing the combat team is appreciated, since with more reason the fans of the main game will want to try such a curious spin off that perhaps will catch all of them.

Will he manage to maintain the positive first impression?

In the three hours that I have been able to try Minecraft Legends, I must say that I have had a good taste in my mouth, and that is precisely because it moves away from the formula of the main game. That makes me enjoy it, since I’m not a fan of survival games or games that also require creating things as the main mechanic.

I really like that Age of Empires II-style aspect, so I hope to be able to try the full experience later, and I’m not only talking about the game mechanics, but also because of the graphic part that looks quite good, the style de cel-shading is something that always pleases the eye and just like that it could attract the attention of those who perhaps were not followers of this cubic saga.

The game launches on April 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It arrives on day one for Game Pass.