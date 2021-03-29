Maybe this is the moment you were waiting to enter the world of Riot

Riot Games he has a very particular philosophy for his videogames; Having a solid community, competitiveness at all times and also the experience should be fun, because if not, why play? Now, to that we must add a little bit of ‘tryhardes‘, because if it’s not complicated, maybe League of Legends not be what it is today.

Prior to the opportunity to play in a kind of private ‘test’, I studied as if I had a semester exam the next day, I investigated how it was played League of Legends: Wild Rift (because it already existed, it just didn’t make it to Latam) and I finally realized why I wasn’t even playing the PC version. This was more complicated than solving an equation of the third degree.

But we go! – If you don’t know, you ask Julio Profe and you learn. There is no other. And the bad news, I risked playing like a rookie League of Legends: Wild Rift. The result is interesting and I can understand now why people are so passionate about a title like this.

How does it feel

League of Legends: Wild Rift It is the take-away version of your PC counterpart. Should this detract from the experience? Well, the 2GB that the installation weighs plus the language packs for the region of your preference, showed me that the experience translates quite well. Yes, it is an ambiguous pretext, but, imagine taking such a robust game from PC to mobile. That is not so simple.

On the other hand, carry a title like League of Legends to mobiles is not an impossible mission, especially when Arena of Valor It’s already on Nintendo Switch and the premise is pretty much the same. Also let’s not lose sight of what Blizzard carried Diablo III to consoles and it worked without problems. Riot it was not so difficult.

What was a complicated issue was the following: it moves the entire experience of the champions, game mechanics, the issue of skins, the purchase of items – everything – to mobile phones. What I saw on PC was on smartphones, but on a smaller scale. Compromised graphics? It all depends on the team where you play. What is a fact is that, from a Galaxy Tab S6, League of Legends: Wild Rift it worked.

At what level? Well the ping was high, the frames per second were set to 30 and starting to understand what lanes are and game mechanics was somewhat ‘digestible’. Come on, it’s not designed for you to play it like this, but, League of Legends: Wild Rift you can (but shouldn’t) play with control. Come on, I had no problems in these tests.

We also recommend: Wild Rift: This is how it works on an iPhone 12 of more than 20 thousand pesos

Does League of Legends: Wild Rift offer faster games?

Have you seen LLA games? If the answer is no, you should, because it gets very entertaining and you learn the hard way what it is. League of Legends. Let’s go! It’s like when you watch the NFL for the first time and try to understand football the first time. In other words, it is not that simple. Now, with a couple of games that you see, you realize that a 5 against 5 duel can last a long time.

Does the same thing happen with League of Legends: Wild Rift? On the contrary, the games are cut in half and a lot of time is saved. And it is not that the experience is cut; dragons appear, destroy turrets, reach the nexus and win. Let’s just say the map feels shorter and overall experience was economized. Everything is there and it is very entertaining.

The advantage of having a much faster game experience makes you rush to learn to play and understand that your skills are leveling up and that you buy upgrades for your champion. This, wherever you see it, is rewarding. Returning to the issue of control, League of Legends: Wild Rift It does not feel complicated to handle and in due time, you would learn the basics to play.

On the other hand, League of Legends: Wild Rift it feels like for people who flatly no longer have time to play on PC because they have a lot of work or are too busy. If that is your case or you like to sleep a lot more, because you will surely stay awake playing LoL, the ‘wild lolcito’ is the opportunity to play short with friends.

It’s not easier at all

League of Legends: Wild Rift It is not easier to play, it only changes the letters for buttons on the screen so that you complicate your life at ease. This is bad? Of course not! They say that until you play something in the hardest you understand its true purpose and that translates seamlessly into the mobile experience of the game of Riot Games.

Where things do get simple is when League of Legends: Wild Rift He takes you by the hand and tells you where you should go depending on the champion you choose. If you fulfill your role and the rest of your team with theirs, you will triumph or, failing that, suffer, but having fun at all times. It seems not, but it is quite an experience to enjoy this ‘aptly named’ wild lolcito.

As we mentioned before, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Like its PC counterpart, it’s a rewarding experience, despite the fact that it can be a tricky game, ready to make you suffer, especially when there is already a user base that knows what they’re doing and you don’t.

Yes, this may be a bit of an unfair detail, but that’s the way competitive games are. Legends of Runeterra it’s like that, too Valorant and Team fortress. Let’s not even say the competition of the titles of Riot GamesThis is how games with competitive characteristics are and you, as an end user, must think about whether or not it is worth entering what many consider to be a lifestyle.

It is just the beta phase, it is not the final product

League of Legends: Wild Rift it is available in a good number of markets around the world. What does that mean? That your time has come to shine in LoL, but, it is also important that you understand that this is not the final version of the game. The title of Riot GameIt’s still going through its testing phase and you’re going to find a lot of bugs.

As a new or old member of the Riot Games community, it would be nice if you give your feedback on how things are going with this long-awaited title that is finally available for the Latin America region. Sure, the pairing is not perfect (it depends a lot on your ping), surely there will be mobiles where it does not work and there are things to correct, but, this is a marathon, not a 100-meter race.

Some details that you should consider before playing ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift‘:

Your phone is likely going to get a bit warm from using the WiFi.

It may not be a good idea to play with your plan data on your phone.

The bigger the screen, the better? It all depends, because both on a tablet and on a cell phone, the user interface feels saturated.

Yes, League of Legends: Wild Rift it takes up more than 2GB and maybe that takes you away from the experience if you have a phone with little space.

Yes, it is a competitive game and that brings up the problems that other competitive games have.

It is not a good idea to play with an emulator, because the anti-cheat system can punish you and not let you play.

Give yourself the opportunity, because the experience is much faster and you will not spend as much time

Maybe you migrate to the PC version, but, that does not mean that users move, quite the opposite, League of Legends: Wild Rift it is independent from its counterpart.

Will there be esports? Perhaps in the not too distant future. Valorant He had it in less than a year and we do not see why the same does not happen with Wild Rift.

And the console version? There is still a long way to go for that.



