Leaving the script

Like any other game development company with almost 40 years in the industry, Capcom It has gone through all kinds of stages that go from its golden age in the nineties, to quite dubious times like the one it lived in in the middle of the first decade of the current century. In 2017 we witnessed a new change for the company with the launch of Resident Evil VII, which marked the premiere of the RE Engine and a new path for the brand, one that since that year has remained practically flawless, delivering one great game after another and making its most important series shine. Well, despite having a clear script and a formula that is obviously working, those from Osaka are going to take the risk of betting on an online multiplayer with many overtones of game as a service, a form of design that in the last couple of years , has left a huge record of monumental failures for other studies. The project name is exoprimal and the proposal that he puts on the table leaves us with doubts, but also with some hope.

A couple of weeks ago we had the opportunity to visit the Capcom USA headquarters in San Francisco, California to spend several hours with exoprimal, a game totally focused on multiplayer that will try to show that the service model still has a place within the industry. I’m not going to lie to you. My hours with the game were fun and quite enjoyable, of course, in a controlled environment where those who I was teaming up with were at my side willing to cooperate, an issue that has proven to be very difficult to replicate in reality. Anyway, I think that despite not looking for the black thread, this new proposal from the parents of Street Fighter It presents a much deeper gameplay than one might think and therefore, perhaps a rounder experience for those who, of course, feel some kind of attraction to these games.

With history and everything

If anything we can applaud exoprimal It’s just that it’s a pretty sincere game that doesn’t mince words. His proposal revolves around a multiplayer game in which teams of five players each face off in direct matches in which whoever is fastest to kill dozens and dozens of aggressive dinosaurs will be the one who wins. Just like that? Well, of course, things go further and are built in different ways, but in general terms, I could tell you that this is the simplest way to describe what’s new from Capcom.

Let’s go by parts. The first thing to say is that although you can indeed play Exoprimal solo and even try to tell a story, the whole experience is actually geared towards multiplayer. While it wasn’t confirmed to me, I can bet that you won’t even be able to get past the home screen without being connected to the internet. Yes, if you are one of those who simply cannot live together online and yours is really single player experiences, I can tell you that this title is not for you.

did i just say that exoprimal do you have history? Yes, it does, and it is one that, at least in this first encounter with the game, I had a hard time understanding, but that surprised me by the emphasis that is being given to the experience with elaborate cinematics and with events that seem that they are taking it seriously. From what little I understood, I know that there is an artificial intelligence called Leviathan that for some reason is opening portals in different parts of the world that spit out nothing more and nothing less than mutant dinosaurs of all kinds. We as an Exofighter have no choice but to engage in a series of twisted games to stop all this mess.

The way in which this story is presented is that every certain number of games, a new cinematic is revealed to us that tells us another part of the story. I imagine at some point there will be an ending where we finish off Leviathan. But hey, does all this matter? The reality is that no, I think that anyone who is interested in something like exoprimal, the last thing you want is to be told a sci-fi story that seems to have come off the SyFy Channel. Anyway, it seemed important to tell you about this, because the truth is that I didn’t expect Capcom to put so much emphasis on this aspect of the game.

base shooter

Moving on to how it is played exoprimal and the type of format of its games, I can tell you that I came across a deeper experience than I expected and in which, as I already told you, I spent a long time, this of course, under the understanding that I was in a totally controlled environment playing with colleagues who had the intention of cooperating so that everything went well, which of course, can be totally different already in real life.

As I already told you a moment ago, in exoprimal we take control of an Exofighter, which is basically a pilot who, in order to get into action, needs a special suit that immediately reminded me of those from Anthem, which are exactly this halfway point between an exoskeleton and a mecha as such. Of them we have three main classes: the assault class in charge of generating damage, the tank class ready to absorb enemy attacks, and the support class, which mainly has the mission of healing all team members. In turn, each class has different costumes that, to my surprise, are markedly different from each one; that is to say, each mecha or rig has its own powers and abilities, as well as strengths and weaknesses, you can even find some that instead of shooting, only make melee attacks.

How do you handle each of these suits? Well, as I already told you, at its core, exoprimal It is a third person shooter. Each of the suits has four different abilities in addition to their shots or regular attack. These powers range from throwing grenades, a charged shot, healing all your teammates or generating a shield, of course, depending on the class and the suit itself. In addition, there is a special ability that takes longer to charge but often has devastating effects. Speaking of charging, I tell you that each of the powers that I mention has a cool down so you don’t abuse them. I repeat, I was very surprised by the variety and especially by how different they are between each one of them.

Moving on to the game format, I think the best way to describe it is to say that this is a kind of race against the opposing team. Within each map, points of interest will open up that you have to reach with your companions to, for example, kill all the dinosaurs that are there. Once you get it, it’s time to move on to the next objective. In this phase you only see a kind of ghost of the opposing team, that is, there is no direct confrontation as such. Things just change when in the final part of the game, in which we do have to measure ourselves directly with the rival in things like capturing zones or escorting a payload from point A to point B. The faster you are, the more advantage you will have in the final phase to achieve victory.

Something extremely interesting about this whole format is that in addition to having to worry about the opposing team, there is the ingredient of dinosaurs. Yes, the reality is that at all times you are facing two different enemies. The balance and communication of the team is crucial to stay with the victory. It is important to mention that at any time it is possible to change your suit and class to meet the needs of your team during the game.

How fun is it to play exoprimal? The truth is that enough. As I already told you, the fact of being in a controlled environment with colleagues who wanted to cooperate to win, makes these games always have something special. Also, I can tell you that as a third-person shooter, Capcom’s new game works in a very good way and makes you feel at all times that your actions are relevant. Sure, the chaos can become overwhelming and it remains to be seen how the whole experience behaves when it’s out there running, but to begin with, it seems to me that there are pretty solid rationales and arguments in terms of gameplay.

Graphically there is not much to say. For this demo we tested the PC version, which behaved great. The RE Engine makes exoprimal looks good, but far from impressive. I think the goal here is more to have great performance, because at least in my time with the game, everything behaved great, running at an extremely stable 60 frames despite everything that was happening on the screen with dozens of enemies doing all sorts of things.

there is potential

As someone who greatly prefers solo experiences, I always have a hard time talking about a title like exoprimal which is so focused on the social experience. Despite not being a game that I look forward to by far, I can’t lie to you when I tell you that my time with him in this previous event was much more enjoyable than I expected, this of course, under the important understanding that I was in a different local environment than the one you will actually live in when the title is released. I think that if you are one of those who enjoy this type of design, here is something with a lot of potential that in the worst case, will make you spend a great weekend with your friends. If, on the other hand, you’re more like me who thinks things twice before doing something like this, it’s very difficult for this proposal from Capcom to change your mind.

exoprimal It is scheduled to be released this July 14 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Yes, now Capcom did decide to have an Xbox One version. Nothing has been said about a possible arrival on the Nintendo Switch.