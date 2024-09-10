Hands off the doctors or the doctors should put their hands off (and stop helping)

While Italy was debating (luckily this too is over now) the useless Boccia-Sangiuliano case, something very serious happened in Foggia and unfortunately it is now commonplace throughout Italy: Emergency room doctors were attacked by relatives of a woman who died after emergency surgery. There’s also this video going around, with the doctors barricaded in a small room while dozens of relatives were making “a Gomorrah”, as one of them had the opportunity to boast about it.

New heights of incivility reached in Foggia

Once upon a time this would never have happened. Since the dawn of time, doctors have not been able to save brothers, sisters, sons and fathers. Since the dawn of time, we have mourned the affections that science, and the errors of men, since doctors are not superheroes, have not been able to save. Yet now we have reached a new peak of incivility. People who attack everyone because they wait for their turn for hours, and wait for hours because there are simply no doctors, and there is no money, and the general practitioners have gone into hiding. And by attacking health workers they think that next time they will pass sooner, that they will have to wait less, without understanding that in this way they are making even those who still resist working on the front lines think “but who makes me do it?”, and maybe they will go and relocate to some private clinic that pays them better. And they can go back to their families in peace every evening without getting kicked, slapped, punched.

By dint of delegitimizing everything and everyone…

The truth is that the work of delegitimizing everything and everyone, especially due to social networks, continues. Politicians are all thieves, lawyers put you in jail, journalists tell lies, doctors make you die. And plumbers are incompetent, civil servants steal wages, teachers take too many vacations. There is something about everyone. Obviously, if everyone is terrible, we are all terrible. And there is no respect for anyone anymore.

And after Foggia the violence in the hospital does not stop

Returning to the hospital in Foggia, simply, everything should be closed until the relatives of the poor deceased go on their knees to apologize to those doctors. Emergency Room Closed Until Public Apology. But no. Nothing Happened. In fact, something did happen: two new cases of violence in the hospitalwith idiots going berserk and beating up nurses and doctors. From bad to worse.