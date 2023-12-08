It is being investigated, or rather not

“After reviewing FOM’s Code of Conduct and Conflicts of Interest Policy and confirmed the existence of adequate protective measures to mitigate any potential conflictthe FIA ​​is satisfied that the FOM compliance management system is sufficiently robust to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information. The FIA ​​can confirm that there are no ongoing investigations involving any individual either in ethical or disciplinary terms. As a regulatory body, the FIA ​​has a duty to preserve the integrity of motorsport. The FIA ​​reiterates its commitment to integrity and correctness.” Through this statement, the FIA ​​yesterday essentially backtracked on what was communicated 48 hours earlier, namely that an investigation was underway by the FIA ​​Compliance Department into a potential conflict of interest involving Toto Wolff and his wife Susie .

The case collapsed practically immediately shortly after all ten F1 teams had underlined in an official statement that they were not the ‘instigators’ of the investigation and that all teams are absolutely satisfied with Susie Wolff’s work as CEO of the Formula Academy, the series reserved for young girls looking to emerge in the world of motorsport.

Hamilton attacks: “It is unacceptable to question Susie Wolff’s integrity without evidence”

Lewis Hamilton, who is in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the FIA ​​end-of-year awards ceremony, spoke on the matter. “It is quite disappointing to see that the governing body of our sport has attempted to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we have ever had in our sport, Susie Wolff, without any evidence. It’s unacceptable. There seems to be some individuals in the leadership of the FIA ​​who every time we try to take a step forward they try to take us back, and this has to change.”, underlined the seven-time world champion regarding the issues of diversity and inclusion. In the recent past, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem came under fire for the phrase “I don’t like women who think they’re smarter than men because that’s not the truth.” This further slip-up by the FIA ​​towards Susie Wolff certainly won’t help Ben Sulayem shake off the accusations of sexism.