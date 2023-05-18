Genoa – Sampdoria is playing its game for survival, to avert bankruptcy after relegation to Serie B and the Sampdoria fans continue to make their voices heard in every way.

Yesterday, during the eleventh stage of the Giro d’Italia from Camaiore to Tortonathe banner “Hands off Sampdoria” appeared, hanging on the Castagnola pass, in the middle of the Sampdoria flags, while the pink caravan passed from Liguria to Piedmont.

They had already been seen on the route in the previous days blucer banners and the words “Hands off Sampdoria”, an appeal that before the match against Turin in recent weeks had also been relaunched by Stankovic, his staff and the team, all under the Sud to sing the chorus together with the supporters.