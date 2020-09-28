On the forecourt of the town hall, masks are required, physical distancing more difficult to respect while Stanois flock there, but also elected officials and political activists, unions, associations, to denounce the threats and racist insults against which the city’s communist councilor, Azzédine Taïbi, lodged a complaint during the summer.

Threaten the mayor, “It is threatening us all, it is threatening the Republic. No to racism and stigmatization, I ask for dignity for all! ” launches from the platform installed at the foot of the town hall Souleymane, a 25-year-old inhabitant of Clos Saint-Lazare, member of the collective.

Insults with their faces uncovered

As a result, the testimonies of solidarity – from the Mrap to the LDH via the Snuipp-FSU or the collective Vérité et justice pour Gaye Camara – multiply. “The fact that people can openly insult an elected official in this way simply reveals the trivialization of racist acts and comments in France today”, summarizes Maïmouna Haidara, anti-discrimination assistant, deploring having to explain to her 9-year-old nephew what “bougnoul” means. “Those who try to divide us want to take advantage of it to better exploit us. This gathering is also that of the fight for social progress, human emancipation ”, points out the deputy for the riding, Marie-George Buffet.

Arrived to the applause, Azzédine Taïbi assures that he wants “Show to what extent the angers, the haters, the fascists, the racists have no voice in the chapter” and “Our Republic is freedom, fraternity, solidarity, the dignity of working-class neighborhoods”. And to remember that he is not the only one to have undergone such treatment in recent weeks: “I have a thought for the other elected officials victims of these insults, we are much to be concerned”, he explains, citing in particular the mayor of Villetaneuse, Dieunor Excellent, or Mohamed Boudjellaba, that of Givors.

“The Republic is also us”

By his side, among the many local elected officials – including the PS president of the department, Stéphane Troussel – and parliamentarians – notably the communists Stéphane Peu, Marie-George Buffet, Pierre Laurent, Fabien Gay, and the rebellious Clémentine Autain, Éric Coquerel, Alexis Corbière – Danièle Obono is also present. At the end of the summer, the FI MP was portrayed as a slave by the far-right magazine Current values. In response, the gathering reaches Colonel-Fabien Square where a new fresco, after the one in tribute to Adama Traoré and George Floyd, is unveiled. There is a Danièle Obono in Marianne, fist raised, wearing the Phrygian cap, and a mention: “The Republic is also us. “If the Alliance union of the department pretended to be happy to have obtained the erasure of the previous graffiti, the mayor does not fail to reiterate his support for “All victims of police violence”.

“This fresco designed by the Collectif’ART marks our attachment to the Republic”, also comments Azzédine Taïbi, believing that “Sometimes, they try to lock us behind labels”, in particular via the concept, set up by Emmanuel Macron, of “Separatism”. “Yes, there is, of course, adds the city councilor, between the very rich and the very poor, those who suffer and get up every morning to go to work. “ A message to the president with a speech on the subject expected on October 2.