“As an association made up of medical-nursing personnel who defend the categories, we would like to warn our colleague Giacomo Urtis about the terrible image he is giving to the medical category, a category which for centuries has been an emblem of professionalism, austerity and composure. It is unfortunate that the attitudes of the single throwaway ‘to the winds’ of millennia of the history of science”. This is how the Uno Tocchi Ippocrate association begins, which in a post on Facebook asked the competent medical association to recall the plastic surgeon Giacomo Urtis for some shots he posted on social media and, “if necessary, take the necessary disciplinary measures “. In particular, the association explained, “certain photos with the backside in good shape should be avoided”.

Hence the appeal, also addressed to my colleague who was reminded that “the Code of Conduct also regulates behaviors adopted outside the professional practice when deemed relevant and affecting the decorum of the profession”. A stance which, however, had an initial effect on the association itself: “We are receiving private messages (even violent ones) from people who have read our post superficially and with their own very personal interpretation”, explained Nobody Tocchi Ippocrate on his Facebook page, returning to the issue to explain the meaning of the message regarding Urtis.

“Until today Giacomo Urtis (among other public figures) was completely free to post what he wanted, live as he wanted and dress as he wanted. The problem was the photo in the public domain where his colleague is seen lying on his stomach on the bed below with the backside in plain sight. That highly undermines the decorum of the medical profession. But it doesn’t say ‘Hands Off Hippocrates’, but rather the medical code of ethics, which are rules that a doctor must comply with in order not to incur disciplinary sanctions. If we then want to violate the rules, you are absolutely free to do so. In our history we have reported colleagues who turned on ambulance sirens in an improper manner, even to inaugurate shops, and now they also report this, always and in any case to defend the profession”.

For many, the association concludes, “it was easy to brand us as ‘homophobic’ and ‘transphobic’ but we assure you that we would have done it with anyone (and our page, with hundreds of complaints, is proof of this). We reported the ‘ Urtis’ case via PEC to Fnomceo”, the National Federation of Medical Orders.