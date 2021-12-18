The president of the Milan Supervisory Court Giovanna di Rosa spoke at the IX congress of Nobody touches Cain with a discourse on the sense of justice and the importance of remedying injustices that justice can produce.

“I would like to give you the example of an order with which the Court of Surveillance of Milan, in a specific case of which there has been much talk, decided to exclude the danger of repetition of the crimes committed, according to the sentence, in a context from mafia association. Note that the case refers to a person who denies the commission of the offenses and the Supervisory Court respects this choice, reaffirms it and recalls it. So what does the Supervisory Court do? It observes that the long time that has elapsed since the crime has occurred must be combined with other factors, including the professional and human commitment of the person to defense of legality in the fight against crime, including mafia crime, by carrying out works that are the subject of certificates of recognition and even disclosed for educational purposes for future generations “. The case to which the President refers is the one that concerned Ambrogio Crespi and the request for the postponement of his sentence, with the subsequent partial pardon granted by the President of the Republic, after the final sentence of 6 years of imprisonment for complicity in mafia-type association. According to the judges, Crespi had procured votes a Domenico Zambetti, councilor of the Executive Formigoni, for the 2010 regional, using knowledge in environments of ‘ndrangheta.

“The person examined – underlined Rosa – used his art to promote the culture of legality, justice, beauty and hope. Do you think that positive words, that concrete terms that give value to that person, to that person whose body, unfortunately, according to what we hear discussed as a general theme, is used as hostage to say to others ‘look don’t do this otherwise you end up like this’ ”.

Sense of the State

“I belong to the State – he added – I carry out institutional tasks, but this is not the State, it is absolutely not this. Our ordinance tells us that with the fulfillment of these works for future generations and with love for this shared ethics, directing one’s professional skills towards publicly recognized productions of high cultural value, denunciation, civil commitment, effective tools for the dissemination of messages of legality and the fight against crime , it is suggested that the grace could be a means, I read the textual words because I do not know how to summarize them better, a means of reparation-remedy to the possible inconsistencies of the system with respect to the sense of substantial justice“.

“This – said the judge – is exactly the translation of principle on which this meeting of ours is based. Criminal law which is better translated into something better than criminal law, because we need to think about something else, why it is necessary to remedy those injustices that justice can produce. Here we read in a provision signed by the judges that the purposes of the sentence also decline for the aspects relating to the accountability of the offender with respect to the actions committed, the observation of his personality and the understanding of the causes underlying the crime for the promotion of a change substantial, not just behavioral or formal, from a point of view either preventive that restorative. In this sense, the observations of the defense regarding the already exhausted purpose of socialization and social reintegration of the sentence with respect to the condemned appear certainly well founded, and here ‘certainly’ it is reinforcing because it means the court is really convinced. We discovered a person to whom the punishment no longer did anything, was no longer needed even if he still had years to go “.