The blue defender had his arm wide while he was marking Kane. Jovanovic decided to award the penalty after reviewing the episode at the Var

The first slow-motion episode of Italy-England is the one that favors the doubling of the English. We are at minute 41 of the first half: in the blue penalty area, from a corner from the right, the ball reaches Kane who protests about a possible hand by Di Lorenzo.

The referee Jovanovic goes to the Var monitor and decides to assign the penalty: the blue defender had his arm wide while he was marking the Englishman, for this reason his intervention was punished. Then it is Kane himself who scores the penalty.

Yellow Walker — In the 71st minute the referee warned Walker and everyone was waiting for the red card to be drawn, given that it was thought he had already been given a yellow card in the 53rd minute. Walker, on the other hand, remains on the pitch: evidently the yellow card previously was another one, despite everyone, including the UEFA website, having assigned the yellow card to Walker. After several minutes, UEFA itself clarified the “yellow card”: Grealish was booked in the 53rd minute. See also Piqué and Shakira, 'separated': reveal unpublished images of arrival in Spain

March 23, 2023 (change March 23, 2023 | 22:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Hands #Lorenzo #penalty #Walker #yellow #yellow