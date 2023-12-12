Dubai Municipality revealed that the total surplus food collected from the sessions of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) by the Emirates Food Bank, in cooperation with hotels and restaurants in Expo City Dubai, is estimated at 6,500 meals distributed to those entitled to it, according to the Chair of the Emirates Food Bank’s Management Committee, Manal Obaid. Ben Yarouf.

Manal Bin Yarouf told Emirates Today: “This step comes as part of efforts to prevent food waste, reuse it, and distribute it to workers, the poor, and the needy, in cooperation with charitable societies, in order to activate the values ​​and concepts of sustainability adopted by the state and the Conference of the Parties.”

It is noteworthy that since its establishment in 2017, the Emirates Food Bank has been able to distribute about 65 million meals to those in need, and its efforts have focused on the month of Ramadan, which usually witnesses a rise in food waste rates, as it distributed more than 5.1 million meals inside and outside the country during the blessed month. . More than 720 volunteers participated in implementing the initiatives.

Manal Ben Yarouf added, “The bank cooperated with companies specialized in recycling food that is not fit for human consumption in the event of spoilage, as it was able to divert 908,145 kilograms of food from landfill during Ramadan, which included 367,409 kilograms of food waste that was recycled.” It exceeded the target, which was 200,000 kilograms, and converted it into 73,482 kilograms of organic fertilizer, while distributing an amount estimated at 540,736 kilograms of surplus food suitable for consumption. The bank thus succeeded in reducing carbon emissions by two million, 306,687 kilograms, which is equivalent to agriculture. 96 thousand and 112 trees.