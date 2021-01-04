Ze former US defense secretaries have jointly warned against using the military in controversy over election results. Engaging the armed forces would put the United States in “dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional territory,” warned the Republicans and Democrats in a guest post in the Washington Post.

All ten former heads of the Pentagon who were still alive have signed – including Mark Esper, who most recently served President Donald Trump, and James Mattis, who had filled the post under Trump until 2018. The other signatories are Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, William Perry and Donald Rumsfeld.

Peaceful handovers are a hallmark of American democracy, the letter said. The elections are over, the recounts and reviews are over and the Electoral College has voted. The time has come to accept Trump’s defeat and Biden’s victory

to acknowledge.

Republican Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 election. Trump refuses to admit defeat. At times, critics feared that Trump could even instrumentalize the military if necessary in order to stay in power. His former security advisor, Michael Flynn had said in Decemberthat the election could be repeated by order of the president in certain states under the supervision of the military. Biden is due to be sworn in as the new president on January 20th.