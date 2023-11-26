According to Palestinian media, the third batch of detainees held by Hamas took place in the center of Gaza City in the north, unlike the previous two days when the handover took place in the south of the Strip.

This came after Gaza witnessed, 5 days ago, fierce battles between the Israeli army and Palestinian resistance factions, and at that time Tel Aviv indicated tightening control and siege on the cities of the north.

The Hamas movement said earlier that it handed over to the Red Cross 13 Israeli hostages, three Thais, and a Russian citizen, who were transferred, respectively, to Israel in exchange for the release of 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Military analysts and observers who spoke to Sky News Arabia believe that the scene of the handover of the third batch of prisoners is closer to a “military parade” that shows Hamas members and their cars in front of many Palestinian citizens, indicating their presence so far in many areas of the north and not leaving them to the Israeli forces until now.

Unexpected scene

Palestinian political analyst and professor of political science at Al-Quds University, Ayman Al-Raqab, considered that the third day of the prisoner handover was an “unexpected scene” and represented a moral message to the Palestinian people in the midst of the war against Israel.

Al-Raqab said in statements to Sky News Arabia that Hamas “handed over this batch of prisoners in the center of Gaza City, which is one of the areas that the Israeli army reached several times but did not control, and therefore the movement’s exit from this area is a direct message to the Israeli army that it is… It is still spreading in the northern regions and has not withdrawn from it at all.”

He added: “We saw an important demonstration and message to Israel that everything it did in Gaza did not affect the readiness of the resistance factions and their insistence on continuing to fight. It also comes to confirm that it is still in the field and deciding what happens, and that everything Tel Aviv did did not eliminate it despite the passage of time.” 50 days of war.

The professor of political science at Al-Quds University explained that the Israeli forces were very concerned about the locations of the hostages and monitoring the concentration of Hamas, and therefore the prisoners were taken out from several areas, whether from the far south, then from Khan Yunis, and then on the third day from Palestine Square in the heart of Gaza.

Hamas messages

Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Affairs, Mike Mulroy, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the Hamas movement wanted, through the show it made with the handover of the third batch of prisoners, to show that the truce agreement was in its favor.

Mulroy, who previously worked for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), defined Hamas’ message regarding this in a number of points, saying:

Confirming the movement’s ability to release many Palestinian detainees and bring in large amounts of humanitarian aid.

The presence of Al-Qassam Brigades members in northern Gaza means that Israel has not yet fully controlled that area.

Hamas has demanded that the IDF not be allowed to fly reconnaissance drones for specific times as part of the agreement. This gives them the ability to move their command centers, reposition their forces to gain a tactical advantage over Israeli forces, and possibly move some hostages they do not intend to release to other locations.

However, Mulroy believes that there will be a lot of pressure to extend this truce from the United States, the international community and the Israelis to recover more hostages.

He concluded his speech by saying: “Between 50 and 60 women and children will remain hostage at the end of the current truce period, and this may mean that the agreement will be extended for another 5 or 6 days.”