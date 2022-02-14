His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, confirmed that the ministry is working in accordance with the goals of the future government and the directives of the wise leadership, which places housing at the forefront of basic services and the main priorities that represent a right of the sons and daughters of the UAE, pointing out that government housing comes at the top of the agenda. hi
Don’t lose that red rose
He who loves has known life, and he who has known life has seen the light, and he who has...
Leave a Reply