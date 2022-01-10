Handicrafts Knitting became so popular during the Korona that yarns were taken out of hand – one of those who got “knit” is Heli Nikula, whose Icelandic sweaters went crazy.

The popularity of the craft hobby has exploded, especially with the corona pandemic. Yarns run out of stores, and Icelandic knitwear is born in many homes. What is knitted?
For subscribers
Katja Lehtinen Aamulehti
7:00
Tampereen In the village of Midsummer, the sticks of the ceasefire have paused for a moment when Heli Nikula has been on a trip for a few weeks. The backpack could not be filled with yarns and large sweaters, so there is a mandatory three-week break.
Related topics
.
#Handicrafts #Knitting #popular #Korona #yarns #hand #knit #Heli #Nikula #Icelandic #sweaters #crazy
Leave a Reply