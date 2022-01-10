Tuesday, January 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Handicrafts Knitting became so popular during the Korona that yarns were taken out of hand – one of those who got “knit” is Heli Nikula, whose Icelandic sweaters went crazy.

by admin
January 10, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The popularity of the craft hobby has exploded, especially with the corona pandemic. Yarns run out of stores, and Icelandic knitwear is born in many homes. What is knitted?

Heli Nikula set up her Instagram account in February 2021, and now has almost 35,000 followers. She has been offered to translate her knitting instructions from abroad into different languages. Picture: Toni Repo / Aamulehti

Katja Lehtinen Aamulehti

7:00

Tampereen In the village of Midsummer, the sticks of the ceasefire have paused for a moment when Heli Nikula has been on a trip for a few weeks. The backpack could not be filled with yarns and large sweaters, so there is a mandatory three-week break.

Related topics

.
#Handicrafts #Knitting #popular #Korona #yarns #hand #knit #Heli #Nikula #Icelandic #sweaters #crazy

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Corona tight and many good intentions: this is the legacy of Hugo de Jonge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.