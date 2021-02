Helsinki-based yarn store Snurre says that they may have a queue until the weekends.

When Helsinki Iines Aaltonen sitting at home on the couch watching TV, his hands waving needles and at the same time sweaters, collars, socks and shirts are finished in his arms.

This is also the case on the couches of many others, as knitting is prevalent in Finland on the basis of social media. Knitting means playfully obsession, neurotic knitting.