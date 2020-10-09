Handicrafts Do it yourself: Cute baby overalls warm up in the fall

Soft overalls are a comfortable garment for a baby training to crawl or container. Get help from this story.

Autumn darkening evenings and nothing nice to knit? Baby overalls warm the small band and are comfortable to wear. Under just the body and socks, and the baby shorts will continue well into the fall.

Knitting with embossed trousers is fast. First knit the back and front pieces, then the straps.

Next, the edges of the leg openings are finished, the buttons are sewn, both pieces are steamed to their shape, and finally the side seams are sewn.

Size: 56/62 (68/74) 80/86 (92/98) cm

Finished knit dimensions: waist circumference 38 (42) 46 (50) cm height on the back piece from the crotch to the upper edge of the waist 21.5 (23.5) 25 (27) cm

Yarn consumption: straw 100 (100) 150 (150) g

Needles: Novita No. 5 or according to handwriting and stocking sts No. 3½.

Other supplies: 2 buttons (www.nappitalo.fi)

Pattern knitwear: Smooth purl knit level: knit sts on right side and wrong side. Garter st: knit all layers correctly. Elastic knit in closed knit: knit * 1 dc, 1 dc *, repeat from * – *. As a level: knit according to the diagram and instructions.

Density: 20 sts and 28 rows embossed with thicker needles = 10 cm

Back piece

Cast on 13 (13) 17 (17) sts on needle for thicker sts and work 1 row correctly on wrong side of piece. Start the embossing from the 1st layer of the diagram: knit 1 n and repeat the pattern to the end of the layer. At the same time inc 1 st on each side inside 1 st (= turn the thread on needle and knit it on the next layer, turning from the back edge). Repeat additions a total of 17 (19) 19 (21) times = 47 (51) 55 (59) p.

Continue in stocking st with 1 st at the edges of piece and work with other sts in stocking st.

When the height of the piece is 9.5 (11) 11.5 (13) cm, narrow down both edges of the body 1 s at the beginning of the right side of the knit layer 2 s together through the back and inside out at the end of two tog. Repeat dec every 2 (2) 2.5 (2.5) cm 3 more times = 39 (43) 47 (51) sts.

When piece measures 17.5 (19.5) 21 (23) cm make a rise in back piece in shortened layers: knit until 4 sts remain on the piece. Turn piece. Lift 1 st without knitting (the thread is in front of the piece) and tighten the thread behind the piece so that the loops of the previous layer of the raised st rise on the needle = a pair of loops. Then work stockinette st until 4 sts remain, turn piece and lift similar a pair of loops as above. Continue back and forth on this shortened layer, always turn back when there are 4 sts left before the previous one on needle. a pair of loops. Repeat the shortened layers until there are 3 on each side a pair of loops.

On next layer work stocking st to the end of row and work sts in pairs to form one st. Work 1 row correctly and at the same time knit the remaining pairs of sts together.

Work garter st 2 cm and cast off loosely.

Front piece

Pick up 13 (13) 17 (17) sts from the created sts on the back piece and work 1 row correctly on the wrong side of piece. Begin embossing on 1st row from diagram: work 1 st and repeat to end of row. Work stockinette st until front piece measures 3 (3.5) 3.5 (4) cm. On each side cast on 2×2 sts, 1×3 sts, 1×4 (5) 5 (6) sts and 1×7 (8) 8 (9) sts = 47 (51) 55 (59) sts at the end of row.

Continue in stocking st with 1 st at the edges of piece and work with other sts in stocking st.

When the height of the front piece is 9,5 (11) 11,5 (13) cm, narrow down both edges of the body 1 s at the beginning of the right side of the knit layer 2 p inside rear edges together, the textured work until the layer is left for 2 s and P 2 together. Repeat dec every 2 (2) 2.5 (2.5) cm 3 more times = 39 (43) 47 (51) sts.

When piece measures 16.5 (18.5) 20 (22) cm, start garter st on each side of piece: work 3 sts correctly, work stockinette st until 3 sts remain, work 3 sts. Continue in garter st at the edges of piece and work embroidered on other sts.

When the front piece measures 18.5 (20.5) 22 (24) cm and start tapering the top of the front piece:

1st row: work 2 dc, make overpower (= slip 1 st correctly without knitting, knit 1 st and pull raised st over knitted st), work inc until 4 sts remain, work 2 sts correctly together, work 2 sts. The floor narrowed by 2 sts.

2nd row: work 3 sts, work stocking st until 3 sts remain, work 3 sts.

Repeat layers 1-2 more 5 (6) 6 (7) times = 27 (29) 33 (35) sts. Continue without dec until front piece measures 26 (28) 30 (32) cm.

Work garter st in all sts on 8 rows. Knit 7 sts on next row, take them to wait for yarn, for example, cast off the next 13 (15) 19 (21) sts and work the layer to the end.

Straps

Continue on left side for 7 sts for garter st approx. 16 (17) 18 (19) or 2 cm shorter than desired length. Make buttonhole on next row: work 3 dc, turn yarn on needle, work 2 sts tog and K 2 tog. Continue garter st for another 2 cm and cast off. Knit another shoulder as well.

Finish

Leg mouth edges: Pick up 46 (48) 50 (52) sts on double pointed needles size 4 mm from the other leg and divide the sts on four needles. Work stockinette st in closed st for 3 cm and cast off with stockinette st.

Knit the edge of the other leg as well.

Sew the buttons to the edge of the garter st on the back piece.

Steam the pieces into shape.

Sew the side seams.

The story has been published in Vauva magazine 9/20.