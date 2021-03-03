A woman with a disability urgently needs to go to the hospital and parks her car in the disabled parking lot in front of the entrance. In the end the car is gone. But the action ends surprisingly.

Vienna – Getting a parking space in a big city is like winning the lottery for many residents. If you can’t call your own underground car park or other parking space, you always have to hope to be lucky on the street. Just like a reader reporter for the Austrian news portal Today. Her car was recently towed from the disabled parking lot in front of the General Hospital (AKH) of the City of Vienna – even though the 48-year-old is 80 percent disabled. Compared to the online portal, she reports that she even put a handicap ID in the car, but to no avail.

"My car was towed away and I also had to pay 180 euros for the towing fee," she recalls. But she cannot understand this action. After all, neither signs nor other traffic signs are said to have indicated that parking is prohibited here. Upon request, the spokesman for the Vienna General Hospital explained that the lady had already been informed in detail a week beforehand that the space in front of the entrance had to be kept free for hospital transport: "The Vienna General Hospital provides free parking spaces in the underground car park for people with reduced mobility with a parking card to disposal."