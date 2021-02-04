Is inclusive school only a slogan intended to make families believe that their child’s right to a successful education, whatever its particularities, will be respected? In Seine-Saint-Denis, the blow did not go far. While this department has benefited for fifteen years from a system unique in France for the support of students with disabilities, it is threatened with outright disappearance. 33.5 posts of advisers to assist in the education of students with disabilities (Caseh) were almost wiped off the map last week, before the alert quickly given by the Snuipp-FSU (first primary union) does not force the administration to back down.

“Caseh”: another of those damn acronyms that end up making the reality they cover invisible. These counselors are actually teachers, often experienced teachers, who have received training to make them disability experts at school. They were born with the “handicap” law of 2005 to meet the specific needs of the most deprived department in France. Elsewhere – but also in Seine-Saint-Denis – there are Erseh (referent teachers for the education of disabled pupils). Their function is different: they follow the education of pupils with disabilities, from kindergarten to post-secondary school, making the link between families, the MDPH (departmental houses for the disabled) and the academic services. The difference ? The Casehs stop at primary school and, above all, they are in the classes, as close as possible to the students, teaching teams, families …

“Learning conditions which are more difficult than elsewhere”

Nadine Roumilhac has held this position for fourteen years and, even recently retired, she talks about it as if she were there: “The first schooling is an essential moment, when a child presents a behavior showing that he needs to be helped. We have to find hooks, pedagogical adaptations, advise teachers, help them find the right professional gestures… ” A work which obviously continues beyond this crucial moment of detection.

“The Caseh were created in Seine-Saint-Denis to meet the specific characteristics of the department, Nadine continues: social and learning conditions which are more difficult than elsewhere, with many children far from school and, concerning disability, care services which are overwhelmed. We also have a lot of young teachers, and more and more contractors: they can already find themselves in difficulty elsewhere, and are not trained in the pedagogical approaches specific to Han dicap. We have this role of advising and training the teachers and directors, which our Erseh colleagues do not and cannot have, even though they have between 200 and 300 files to follow. “ The Caseh intervene in the same way with the AVS (school life auxiliaries) and AESH (accompanying persons with disabilities), in terms of advice and training. Their presence within institutions also makes them valuable intermediaries, because dealing with disability often means facing one’s own limits: “We listen to teachers in pain, resumes Nadine, we intervene in the management of conflicts that may arise: between children, with families, with the families of other children, between teachers and AESH …”

The number of disabled students has doubled in Seine-Saint-Denis

Like school nurses, whose invaluable specificity stems from their presence in the very heart of establishments, the Caseh are at the heart of this school that wants to include. While for fifteen years the number of disabled students has doubled in Seine-Saint-Denis, we understand why the intention to remove these 33.5 positions to transform them into Erseh, announced on January 21 by the Dasen (academic director of national education services), aroused such emotion. Social alert filed by the Snuipp-FSU, open letter sent to Sophie Cluzel, Secretary of State in charge of disabled people, written question to the government asked by the deputy (PCF) Stéphane Peu… On Monday February 1, the Dasen finally announced that it was giving up its project. While reaffirming its intention to proceed with a ” experimentation “. Vigilance therefore remains essential.