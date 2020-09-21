In Mandelieu-La-Napoule (Alpes-Maritimes) Patricia came to welcome her hero. Six days ago, the man nicknamed “the Corsican dolphin” left Calvi in ​​the direction of Mandelieu. 180 kilometers, 10 to 12 hours of swimming per day with the only help, a monofin. “I’m super happy frankly I’m fine, I’m very happy, I especially found my wife“, said, moved, this Monday September 21 Thierry Corbalan for France 3. But he promised it to his family, this crossing will be the last.

His daughters, Pauline and Geraldine Corbalan, greet the feat of their father : “We are proud to see what he accomplished, it’s huge, he’s a superman, a machine“. Former policeman, Thierry Corbalan was the victim in 1988 of an accident which will cost him his arms. Since then, he has had a series of sporting challenges, fourteen on the clock. Upon his arrival on the sand, a crowd gathered, former colleagues , friends, onlookers and his friend, Daniel, who saved his life on the day of the accident.

