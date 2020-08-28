Does this aid of 100 million euros seem to you to be up to the stakes?

Alain Rochon. We are aware that this aid represents only a tiny part of the recovery plan, but we are not going to shy away from our pleasure. This hiring aid system will not include an age limit and will be capped at a salary equivalent to twice the minimum wage. This is a good thing. But these are still emergency measures and we will have to go further. This system is part of a recovery plan advocating a supply policy. However, the current crisis has worsened structural problems that prevent the hiring of people with disabilities. We will wait for the government on these issues.

What measures have the government taken since 2017?

Alain Rochon. The results are mixed. This aid is welcome today and the government has taken care to integrate people with disabilities into the vast territory zero long-term unemployed project launched in 2016. But we are awaiting strong measures to remedy deeper problems such as accessibility. , apprenticeship and vocational training. People with disabilities want to be in the game and meet the demands of businesses through strong qualifications. Companies are not intended to give charity. Today, nearly 75% of disabled people do not drop out of the baccalaureate and only 30,000 have access to university training. In addition, the training plans announced by the government since 2017 have not necessarily been targeted in favor of people with disabilities and the Ministry of Labor often perceives adapted companies and disabled jobs as a necessary evil. The government has also not decided to enforce more scrupulously the rule of quotas of 6% of reserved jobs, because the sanctions are not sufficiently coercive.

Has the health crisis worsened the situation?

Alain Rochon. Managing the Covid-19 crisis was very complicated for all of the 12 million people with disabilities. The government has chosen to focus on the hot management of the epidemic. It is true that people with disabilities have been very little affected by the epidemic due to their low mobility. But the collateral damage was considerable, in particular because of the difficult support for disabled people by their carers. Home help has also been sorely lacking. It will take time to properly measure the impact of containment. At this stage, we still lack precise statistics on the extent of the damage.