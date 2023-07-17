The Council ofEuropean Union has issued an ordinance that all devices, including handheld consoles, will have to be equipped with easily replaceable batteries starting in 2027.

Nintendo Switch, Steam Decks and the other devices of the same category that will be released soon will not be subject to the restrictions under the ordinance, which will most likely affect next-generation portable consoles. It is not known at the moment if the manufacturers want to oppose this regulation, regarding which theEuropean Union stated that 2027 is at a distance to allow developers to make the appropriate changes to fall within the parameters.

Behind this ordinance lies the desire to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. The presence of batteries that can be easily removed by the consumer, who is no longer bound to the use of particular tools and technologies, will in fact lead to a greater recycling of materials and therefore a lower impact on the environment. At the moment we have no information on the release of the new portable console by Nintendowe know how much this new ordinance can influence the future projects of the Japanese company. Steam Decks it was marketed much more recently, and at the moment we don’t know if Valve intends to develop a new device. Many other manufacturers are entering this world, including sonywho is working on a new Device called Project Q.