You can Handel’s opera Julio Cesare giving the atmosphere of an Indiana Jones adventure, as conductor-director George Petrou did exactly one year ago at the Nederlandse Reisopera. But such a historicizing landscape is not the biotope in which the Spanish director Calixto Bieito lives. His view on Julio Cesarenow on show at the Dutch National Opera, involuntarily evokes images of the film Triangle of Sadness: The emptiness of modern wealth and a universe full of upstarts striving for something just beyond their power.

Bieito’s parody of the power of money seems remarkably topical on the day the annual World Economic Forum begins and Oxfam Novib reports that two-thirds of the new money goes to the richest one percent. That grim angle is not appreciated by everyone, as witnessed by the bunch of boo-callers afterwards. But Bieito and boo callers are inevitably linked. After all, he does not choose the broad path of beauty and comfort, but the narrow path of confrontation that provokes thought.

Authenticity

Julio Cesare is one of Handel’s masterpieces: not a first act that – as is usually the case in baroque opera – extensively sketches the mutual relationships, but immediately dives into the drama. After just a few minutes, the skinned head of the Roman general Pompeo rolls across the stage and his wife Cornelia and son Sesto scream for revenge. He has sought refuge with Prince Tolomeo in Egypt, but political rival Julius Caesar is hot on his heels. The scheming Tolomeo has Pompeo’s head delivered to Caesar as a welcome gift. He turns out not to like that, whereupon the men become involved in a power struggle and Tolomeo’s sister Cleopatra chooses the side of Rome in the hope of the Egyptian throne.

In Bieito’s approach, the emphasis is on the psychological fight between the characters and their pursuit of something a little too ambitious. The raw reality unfolds in a bare and dark setting, in which a large black box forms an unapproachable fortress. But as soon as the main characters dream, images light up – sandstorms, beaches, skies, melting ice balls, a woman’s face – and a fascinating game between illusion and disillusionment begins.

Conductor Emmanuelle Haïm and her Le Concert d’Astrée are the backbone of Julio Cesarein some arias she lets her musicians rock and then drags you along in long lines of sadness, with beautifully highlighted individual details in horn, bassoon, traverso (Baroque flute) and violin.

Countertenor Christophe Dumaux starts a bit thin on his Giulio Cesare, but finds his top form from the aria ‘Va tacito’. Counterpart Cameron Shahbazi (Tolomeo), on the other hand, immediately penetrates all capillaries. Like Julie Fuchs (Cleopatra), he is not afraid to sing ‘ugly’ if necessary. No endless polishing, but the brutal side of ambition and sadness may resound in the voices.

The singers seem to be given great freedom in this – as well as in their movement on stage. It gives the characters a realness that you rarely encounter in the stylized opera world. Both Italian mezzos Teresa Iervolino and Cecilia Molinari convincingly color the unhealthy symbiotic relationship between the vengeful mother Cornelia and son Sesto. This also applies to the ambivalent character role of Tolomeo’s support and refuge Achilla by the Dutch baritone Frederik Bergman.

After Triangle of Sadness Giulio Cesare also tries to breach the fata morgana of wealth. The gift that lovers Caesar and Cleopatra finally give each other speaks volumes: a golden toilet.

Opera Julio Cesare by GF Handel by De Nat. Opera / Le Concert d’Astrée conducted by Emmanuelle Haim. Directed by: Calixto Bieito. Seen: 16/1, there until 5/2. From 2/2 also on art. NPO Classic: 4/2. ●●●●●