Handcuffed, businessman Thiago Brennand landed in Brazil this Saturday, the 29th, and arrived at 7 pm at the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Lapa, west of São Paulo. He arrived in a convoy of four vehicles, sitting in the back seat, with armed agents. The businessman will spend the night in the building and the custody hearing is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the 30th.

He arrived in Brazil on an Air France flight and landed at Guarulhos airport, wearing a protective cap and mask.

Brennand is expected to be transferred to the Provisional Detention Center (CDP) in Pinheiros.

He has five preventive detention orders against him and is accused of the crimes of rape, false imprisonment, bodily harm and threat in at least eight actions in the São Paulo Courts.

Five lawyers accompany him to the headquarters of the Federal Police. Eduardo César Leite arrived with an assistant and, before him, three more lawyers were waiting for Brennand, who will undergo a corpus delicti examination at the PF headquarters.

In addition to them, an expert and a member of the consulate accompany the arrival of the accused at the PF headquarters.

Proceedings against the businessman are pending in State Justice and one of the judges who issued one of the five arrest warrants will hold a custody hearing. The role of the Federal Police was only for Brennand’s extradition process.

He was arrested in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, since the last 17th, awaiting the last procedures of his extradition. He left Brazil for the country in September last year, a few days before Judge Érika Mascarenhas, from the 6th Criminal Court of São Paulo, issued his first arrest warrant.

The businessman’s case gained great repercussion after model Helena Gomes came forward to denounce him. Brennand was caught on security cameras attacking her inside a gym in São Paulo in August last year.

After Helena’s complaint, other women felt encouraged to denounce the businessman. There are reports of threats, physical and verbal aggression and rape. One of the victims would have been forcibly tattooed with the businessman’s last name.

There are also criminal actions in which Brennand is accused by a waiter and a caretaker at the condominium where the businessman lives in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo. They would have been assaulted and threatened by Brennand. Police also seized weapons and ammunition at one of his properties.