AAA wanted handbrake lever. The good old manual parking system is a distant memory, so much so that young motorists may not even know what it is given that an increasingly lower percentage of cars and brands keep this element on board their models, replaced by electronic parking. A trend that has intensified in recent years and was highlighted by CarGurus, a marketplace specialized in the automotive world which in a research study highlighted the slow disappearance of the handbrake lever.

From Suzuki to Abarth, the veterans of the handbrake

According to the CarGurus dossier, the trend has been decreasing since 2018 when the percentage of cars with the manual parking system was 37%, a portion that has decreased more and more in recent years, dropping below 10%, reaching 9% accuracy. Among the brands that retained it, for example, Suzuki Fiat, Dacia, Abarth KMG (formerly SsangYong), with the Hamamatsu brand boasting a greater number of models (5 out of 7 cars in the range) while the Scorpio remained the last to have not yet given in until the arrival of the Abarth 500e. There are those who have even completely eliminated the handbrake with lever from their range.

Technology takes over

The “CarGurus Manual handbrake report” therefore photographs how the increasingly prevalent technology on series cars is embracing all aspects, including an element that has been inevitable for generations of motorists, a simple gesture that became almost automatic at every stop. Or the romantic and slightly Gascon gesture of spinning, to be triggered by acting on the manual parking brake which will be completely lost with the disappearance of this system.

Will it be goodbye to the handbrake?

“It appears that the legendary manual handbrake is on the way out, as the percentage of new cars equipped with a handbrake drops to single digits – explains director Chris Knapman, number one of CarGurus UK, in the research – This once universal feature is now largely reserved for smaller, more affordable petrol cars, such as the Kia Picanto and Mazda2. However, the reality is that the manual handbrake is very likely to become extinct on traditional cars by the end of the decade.”