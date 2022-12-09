Temperatures will dip below freezing in the coming nights. This means that car parts can freeze, such as windows, doors and locks. They are fairly easy to get frost-free, but this often does not apply to a frozen handbrake.

Now that winter really seems to be setting in, you as a motorist actually have to take measures. The battery, doors, locks and handbrake can break or freeze in the cold. Those who cannot park their car in a garage or who cannot move their vehicle for a few days are particularly affected.

The handbrake in particular is then difficult to release. For example, you can see whether the handbrake is frozen in place by the fact that it can be moved downwards without any spring resistance. Often it is actually the cables or parts of the brake that are frozen. As a result, the car hardly moves or the tires start to lock when driving away.

Carefully drive forwards and backwards

The best way to “unfreeze” a frozen handbrake is to gently move the car. First of all, apply the handbrake extra so that any ice in the cable breaks. If this does not work, lower the handbrake and carefully drive forwards or backwards. A few centimeters is enough, then you can stop again. Repeat this process a few times until the brake releases again.

If this does not work, let the engine run for 15 minutes. For example, the handbrake cable often defrosts after all. If this doesn't work either, you can try with extra heat. It is best to use a hair dryer, which you hold as close as possible to the wheels on which the parking brake works. In most cases, these are the rear wheels. Do not use gas burners or other devices as this is dangerous and the heat from the hair dryer is more than enough.

The very best remedy, however, is not to put your car on the handbrake in the winter, but in gear or position P with an automatic transmission. This logically gives the handbrake no chance to freeze.





