Already classified for the quarter finals of the Women’s Handball World Cup, Brazil suffered its first defeat in the competition this Sunday (12), to Spain by the score 27-24.

24 x 27 The victory didn’t come close, but the classification is guaranteed! Worlds quarters, here we go pic.twitter.com/mWW0wOkUzw — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) December 12, 2021

With the setback for the hosts, the Brazilian team finished the second phase of the competition as the second placed in Group 4, with five victories and one defeat.

The next opponent of the Lionesses (as the Brazilian team is known) is Denmark, on Tuesday for the quarter finals. The challenge promises to be big, as the Europeans come from six consecutive victories.

The post World handball: women’s team loses to Spain appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#Handball #World #Cup #womens #team #loses #Spain #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO