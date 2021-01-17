Badly at Euro 2020, the France team ideally launched its World Cup in Egypt on Friday, dominating Norway 28-24, vice-world champion. While the preparation matches had been more than sluggish, with two very disappointing resumption matches against Serbia, the Blues have found color, in the shadow of the pyramids. Saturday, they even confirmed against an Austrian team (35-28). Attractive against Norway in what was the opening shock, the Blues did not have to force their talents too much on Saturday against the Austrians: “We led the whole match against Norway, today the same”, underlined right-back Nedim Remili. Faced with a less feared opponent, coach Guillaume Gille had decided to rotate his entire workforce. Thus the back line was almost renewed with Timothey N’Guessan out of the scoresheet, Kentin Mahé and Luka Karabatic on the bench. Romain Lagarde (left-back), Nicolas Tournat (pivot) and Adrien Dipanda (right-back) took advantage of this rotation to illustrate themselves, with Melvyn Richardson (center-half) in place of Dipanda in attack. An alternation which greatly pleased the coach: “All the players on this team entered the field and performed well. They contributed to the collective performance. It is very important in the perspective of this long world championship. Our attacking game is much more enjoyable to see than a few days ago at the start of our preparation. “

Alternation has borne fruit

Even in the goals, the alternation has borne fruit. Vincent Gérard, who had played very little against Norway, also put himself forward by making 11 saves in the first period (17 in total). Good news for the France team, especially after the exceptional performance of his partner Wesley Pardin (18 stops), two days earlier, against the Nordiques. But, as if to show that he was still number 1, Vincent Gérard also offered two goals in empty Austrian cages. “Wesley was very good the first game, there was no reason for me to come back. We are all projected towards a common objective and it is this which must prevail ”, before adding, how to demonstrate that he accepted the competition: “There are times when I was number 2 and I played important games, times when I was number 1 and I didn’t play important games. In the end, that doesn’t matter to me, as long as it goes well for everyone and we get to the end. “

“Enter the maximum number of points”

Qualified for the main round, after two convincing successes, the France team will still have to continue this momentum today against Switzerland in order to start the rest in the best possible way: “The next obstacle is Switzerland! In the event of another victory, this will allow us to return with the maximum number of points in the main round and to put ourselves in the best conditions in this complicated group and to envisage the quarter-finals ”, recalled the coach, who does not want to let go of his troops. A challenge that seems to want to take on the players, like the winger must Valentin Porte: “We are not wasting, we continue to move forward like that, to increase our level and find a little level of steamroller, this desire to ride on everyone. “In addition to this, you need to know more about it.