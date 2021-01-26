The building was not in such bad condition. Arrived at the World Cup in Egypt on tiptoe on January 12, full of doubts, with the only ambition displayed the reconstruction of the France team, the Blues are now among the favorites, two weeks later. Unbeaten in the preliminary and main rounds with six victories in as many games, the French handball players were full of confidence when it came time to play the quarter-final against Hungary, this Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m. (beIN Sports and TFX ).

Pyramid site

We must believe that the air of Cairo succeeds them in their pyramid project, one year exactly after having been released in the first round of the Euro. An elimination that cost coach Didier Dinart his place, immediately replaced by his assistant Guillaume Gille. Deprived of gathering all the rest of the year 2020 and stunned by the absence of the icon Nikola Karabatic (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee in October), the new boss of the Blues arrived without a landmark, like his players, during the double confrontation against Serbia in qualifying for Euro 2022 (defeat 27-24, draw 26-26), a few days before flying to Egypt.

“We questioned ourselves”

And then, those who were still recently called the Experts have picked up the hair of the animal by ruling out Norway (28-24), finalist of the 2019 World Cup, then by dominating Portugal (32-23) for their last main round match. Either the two teams which had caused their fall to the Euro. “ To play this match now against Portugal, it really did us good and it bodes only good ”, underlines winger Hugo Descat, author of 8 goals against the Lusitanians. A last reassuring performance while some ends of the meeting had been a little sluggish against Switzerland (25-24) or Algeria (29-26). “We questioned ourselves”, provides captain Michaël Guigou, as evidenced by the recent masterful success against Iceland (28-26).

To question oneself is precisely the strength of this French team. Despite the injury loss of left-back Elohim Prandi and goalkeeper Wesley Pardin during this world championship, the French continued to advance. Strong choices are also at the origin of this upward spiral such as the appointment of Michaël Guigou, now captain, in place of Cédric Sorhaindo, not retained by the new staff. Or the significant rotation in the workforce so that each of the 16 players feels concerned, while diluting physical fatigue. “The World Cup is a very long marathon of 9 games in eighteen days. Everyone must be fed ”, explains Guillaume Gille.

The more it goes, the more we look for an effective composition. Guillaume Gille

Players have thus stood out during important meetings such as center-half Kentin Mahé with his 9 goals against Norway or the backs Timothey N’Guessan and Dika Mem, 5 goals each against Portugal. “The more it goes, the more we look for an effective composition”, specifies Guillaume Gille, who has now found his starting seven (Vincent Gérard, Michaël Guigou, Timothey N’Guessan, Luka Karabatic, Ludovic Fabregas (with Kentin Mahé), Dika Mem and Luc Abalo), to which Hugo Descat is added, Valentin Porte, Nedim Remili, Romain Lagarde and Luka Karabatic. That is 13 high-performance players, usable in each match. A real wealth to go to the end.

